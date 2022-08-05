Home Health The asteroid carries the energy of 1,000 atomic bombs! “The size of 2 football fields” is rushing towards the earth at a speed of 110,000 kilometers per hour | Popular topic on the Internet | DailyView Internet Thermometer
image source：Pexels

Text/Lin Zixun

On July 26, NASA observed an asteroid that is wider than 2 football fields and passed by Earth at 12:23 a.m. EST today (4).

image source：Shutterstock

According to a report by “LiveScience”, NASA discovered the asteroid called “2022 OE2” on July 26. The asteroid is 170 to 380 meters wide, which is two football fields. If it hits , the released energy will exceed 1000 nuclear bombs.

NASA said that “2022 OE2” is an Apollo-class asteroid, that is, it will orbit the sun and pass through the Earth’s orbit. There are about 15,000 asteroids of this type found at present, but according to NASA, this asteroid will not be will affect the earth.

image source：Pexels

“2022 OE2” will pass the earth at a distance of about 5.1 million kilometers, which is more than 13 times the average distance between the earth and the moon, so it will not pose a danger to the earth. In addition, NASA has estimated the future orbits of these tens of thousands of asteroids, predicting that in the next 100 years, the earth will not be in danger of an asteroid impact.

image source：Pexels

However, astronomers say that the orbits of these asteroids are not stable, and the orbits may still change. The collision and gravity of the planets may change the orbits of the asteroids and allow the asteroids to contact the earth.



