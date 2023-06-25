The attempted coup and Prigozhin’s escape (to Belarus?): Putin’s day after, the revolt is not over for the US

The situation in Russia it seems to return to an apparent tranquility. The contractors of the Wagner proceed with their retreat from the occupied centers yesterday, from Lipetsk a Voronezh. In Rostov-on-Don, the Chechen militias of Ramzan Kadyrovarrived in the first city occupied by Wagner on after their leader had ordered to march against the “traitors” led by Evgeny Prigozhin.

There is no certain news of the leader of the Russian mercenaries. The latest information from Kremlin after the negotiation to end the attempted “coup” gave the head of Wagner bound for Belarus. As for the Russian president Vladimir Putinthe state media relaunched an interview of the “zar” recorded on June 21 in which the commitment of the same is mentioned only on the objectives of the war in Ukraine. A meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation is scheduled for next week. And it is probably there that one will really begin to understand what happened and what resulted in the state from that long Saturday in Russia.

Meanwhile, what happened in the country in these hours has also left the two global superpowers perplexed: China and the United States. A meeting was staged in Beijing between the Chinese Foreign Minister, Qin Gangand the Russian Deputy Minister, Andrei Rudenko, in which the government of the People’s Republic expressed support for the Moscow leadership. The government of Xi Jinping, the ministries explain in their notes, has confirmed its support for the country’s stability. On Washington’s side, however, the reactions appear more complex, since what happened in Russia is read from different perspectives.

The head of US diplomacy, Anthony Blinken, believes that the events of June 24 cannot be considered truly concluded and that he may want to wait even weeks to understand their effects. The US secretary of state then spoke of the “cracks” revealed by this attempted coup by Prigozhin, effectively supporting the thesis that the moves of Wagner’s mercenaries have harmed Putin’s leadership and consequently the Kremlin’s power system as well in view of the war in Ukraine.

On the other hand, always from Overseas, the press rumors regarding the knowledge, by US intelligence, of Prigozhin’s plans should be noted. The Washington Post he reported that already in mid-June the services had been activated to warn the White House of a possible march by the Wagner group against the defense of Moscow, even without knowing the details and timing. The same US newspaper then relaunched the statements of anonymous Washington intelligence officials according to which Putin himself had been made aware of Prigozhin’s maneuvers 24 hours before the occupation of Rostov-on-Don, and that it is possible that the lack of instantaneous reaction of the Kremlin was due to the lack of coordination and communication between the various segments of the Russian state.

© breaking latest news

Lorenzo Life

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

