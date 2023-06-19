The attitude of the adult during the weaning of the child affects his future self-esteem: mistakes not to be made

The important phase of weaning children requires precise behavior on the part of adults: here’s what the expert recommends.

Parents, especially those of very young children, are almost always prey to a thousand anxieties: a baby of a few months is more exposed to health risks and also his first approaches to solid foods can cause concern. In fact, it must be kept in mind that the physical structure of a newborn is different from that of an adult and even the smallest distraction could prove fatal. The danger of suffocation due to too large bites or badly cut food is always around the corner.

Maximum attention, therefore, but healthy prudence should not be confused with excessive meddling on the part of parents in that journey of discovery to which every child is entitled, even when it comes to nutrition. There is indeed a mistake to be avoided as it is harmful to the future self-esteem of the child and talking about it in one of her videos on TikTok is the expert Rosicler Ramirez.

Weaning, what never to do with your child while he’s eating: it’s essential for his growth

Dentist but also parenting consultant in Psychobiology of Emotionsexpert in educational aid relationship, the Venezuelan doctor Rosicler Ramirez he has been living in Carpi for years now. “During the dentistry-pediatrics internship I realized how little the point of view of the little ones was understood both in the health and family fields – he told in an interview with Temponews.it – From that moment I decided to start a research to understand the emotions that children experience and so I approached Psychobiology”.

Weaning, this is one of the most common mistakes: if you do this you damage your child’s future self-esteem – (TantaSalute.it)

The goal of his journey is to help parents to adopt towards the little ones a respectful educational imprint, a movement already known in Spain and in some countries of South and Central America. To better understand the core of this philosophy, we can take as an example, in fact, the video of him on weaning.

Ramirez shows a little girl who tries to eat with a fork and who naturally finds some difficulty in carrying the fork correctly food to the mouth without letting it fall. The doctor draws attention to the confidence that the little girl has in herself in trying and trying again until her ‘enterprise’ is brought to an end. “Here is the importance of not intervening in these processes. The child feels capable, the child is capable and we must believe in them. So, when you see your child engaged in an endeavor like this, please do not intervene. Let him do it because he knows very well that he can achieve his goal of him. Believe in him as much as he believes in himself.”concludes the expert.

