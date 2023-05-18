the audio description service of matches for the blind and visually impaired starts

For the first time theAC Milan throw a match audio description service for blind and visually impaired fans. In fact, for some time now, through the “Milan for all” program, the Club has been committed to making its activities increasingly accessible, seeking solutions that can meet everyone’s needs.

Blindness does not stop the passion for football

In our country there are about 360,000 blind people and 1.5 million visually impaired people. Conditions, these, which often do not affect the passion for football and, in particular, for Milan. Even if your eyesight is unfortunately impaired, the love for football and the team of the heart goes further. And to respond to the needs of a considerable and passionate part of its public, the Club has collaborated with a specialized technological partner and with the Istituto dei Ciechi Foundation of Milan to launch this innovative service, already available from Sunday 20 May.

AC Milan: how the match audio description service works

In every match played “at home”, AC Milan offers supporters with visual impairments a detailed account of the match. This is done from the San Siro press box, with the contribution of a Radio Rossonera speaker. Blind or visually impaired fans who want to access the service only need to have a smartphone or a device with internet access. Then, they have to click on the link or frame the QR code present in the dedicated official page.

The service can be accessed both inside the stadium, in particular in the exclusive sector at pitch level and reserved for blind and visually impaired fans, where a Wi-Fi network is now also available, and outside, giving everyone the possibility of feeling close to your favorite team even from the comfort of your home. «Thanks to projects and services such as audio description, we intend to make every fan feel an integral part of our family. An objective that will also be able to stimulate and guide the evolution of the entire football sector, in terms of accessibility and social inclusion» he comments Paul ScaroniPresident of AC Milan.

