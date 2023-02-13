Perhaps Vittorio Sgarbi is right when he says that Silvio Berlusconi he is “an admirer of Putin and when he vents he can’t help himself”. Certainly behind the latest release in which the Knight criticizes the premier Giorgia Meloni for the meeting with Zelensky there is a background of clear words. Those in which the president of Forza Italia explains the war between Ukraine and Russia in his own way. Which begins last May, when during a break from the blue convention a Napoli he addresses Licia Ronzulli and Marta Fascina arguing that a peace proposal is needed to bring Putin to the negotiating table. And it continues in September, when another case breaks out. This time in the viewfinder are the words spoken in Veneto: Putin was forced to invade because he was under pressure from the communists. Immediately after the Porta a Porta exit.

The story of Putin being forced to invade Ukraine

Or that of the anecdote of the presidents of the pro-Russian republics: «Zelensky has increased the attacks of his forces against us and our borders, we have reached 16 thousand dead. Defend us because if you don’t do it, we don’t know where we can get to». Putin was allegedly “driven by the Russian population, his party and his ministers to invent this special operation”. Until the release of last October 18, that of the “stolen” audio. “I don’t see how Putin and Zelensky can sit at the same table. Zelensky, then… I can’t say it». And again: «I reconnected with Putin who considers me among his 5 true friends». And the detail of the vodka and Lambrusco, birthday gifts shared between the two leaders. Yesterday the release on Meloni. Who within Fratelli d’Italia is considered “worse than the others”. Because the government has just passed the decree to send arms. Even if the polls show that the majority of Italians are against it.

Berlusconi unreliable

The suspicion in the centre-right is that Berlusconi has moved precisely in order to gain votes. And a certain embarrassment filters into Forza Italia: “Berlusconi has always expressed his reservations and proposals, you can’t think of gagging him,” he tells The print an executive of Forza Italia. “But our reliability in this area is demonstrated by the work of Foreign Minister Tajani”. Meloni lets it be known that he has not heard it. And a backstory of Republic describes the situation inside the center-right: “These are things not to be taken seriously,” according to an Fdi minister. “I haven’t heard it,” says the premier. While the president’s entourage points out that there is nothing random behind the exit. «Berlusconi aims to win votes in that band of war-weary voters. And don’t be charmed by the figure of Zelensky». A political calculation, in short. And if this ends up putting Meloni in even more difficulty in Europe, never mind. Even better.

Read on about Open

Read also: