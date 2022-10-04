Advertising Advertising

She had arrived in Italy in early September and the first 16 cases of “Australian” influence. The flu returned after two years, also due to the lack of use of masks.

To look at the glass half full therefore we can think of a return to normality. Not just a return of the Covid in the fall because we will have to keep our guard up too per the flu. Cases have multiplied in Trentino for about 15 days. In Italy it is thought to reach 7 million cases.

The Australian influence manifests itself with i typical symptoms of seasonal illness: tiredness, pain in bones and muscles, fever and problems with the respiratory and gastrointestinal systems. In subjects at risk and in cases of comorbidities, the disease can have more serious effects.

The first case of the H3N2 virus had been identified, however, still at the end of June. “The characterization of a virus is a laboratory investigation that allows us to discover its characteristics and to understand whether it is an unknown or already known pathogen. In our patients, H3N2 has been identified, a relatively common type that has been circulating over the years. The wave of infectionswhich departed approximately 6 months early from the Southern Hemisphere, including Australia, it promises to be intense also in Italyalready reached by the virus since the beginning of the summer “, had declared Carlo Federico Perno, head of Microbiologist and Diagnostics of Immunology of the Infant Jesus.

On the virus and its development which is on the rise in autumn, Fabrizio Pregliasco, Professor of Hygiene at the State University of Milan, explained that «Australian flu season was not at all beautiful: it was very intense, with more cases in the last five years. And this is what we can also expect in our country in autumn-winter ».

The start of the epidemic takes place «Normally when I am there thermal changes but especially when the climate cools. Autumn, in the initial part, makes the flu-like forms prevail. The real flu is unleashed when the cold is intense and prolonged, then later, in October-November»concluded Pregliasco.

