The headache center of the vast Area 4 awarded by the Onda foundation in Milan. A step backwards starting from migraine which is a gender pathology that mainly affects women in young adult age who develop more severe forms than men, showing higher levels of disability and a greater number of comorbidities. After carrying out an action to raise the awareness of central and regional institutions, clinicians, patients and the media on this pathology, its existential impact and related social costs, in collaboration with scientific societies and patient associations, the foundation Onda has mapped the headache centers at national level which offer courses and services dedicated to the management of migraines in the various stages of a woman’s life.

During the event that took place in Milan on October 26th at the Spazio Leonardo, the 143 headache centers that joined the initiative were presented with the aim of enhancing their commitment, making them recognizable to users and promoting ever greater attention to gender specificities in the diagnosis and treatment of migraine. The initiative is promoted by the Onda Foundation, the National Observatory on Women’s and Gender Health and sponsored by the main scientific societies and associations of dedicated Italian patients, with the unconditional contribution of Teva.

Among the 143 awarded centers, the AV4 Headache Center was identified, belonging to the Neurology Unit of Fermo directed by Dr. Patrizio Cardinali. The head of the Headache Center in the Vasta Area 4 is Dr. Isabella Paolino assisted by Dr. Maria Cristina Acciarri based in the Neurology clinic of the A. Murri hospital in Fermo.. Patients come to it for the first visit and for taking charge. The center has functions of diagnosis, prevention and therapy both with first-line drugs and with prophylaxis and attack therapies for headaches. Biological drugs (anti-Gcrp monoclonal antibodies) can be prescribed and can be administered as the center has ministerial and regional authorization for dispensing. For selected patients it is also possible to carry out infiltrative treatment with botulinum toxin according to the Preempt protocol. Appointments for headache first visit can be booked at the Cup; for the management, on the other hand, they are managed directly by the neurologists of the Center. About 200 patients are currently being followed in the Center. The activities of the Headache Center are framed with a view to improving the quality of health services to be offered to the citizens of the Vasta 4 Area of ​​Fermo with the aim of offering local public health of a high professional level and counteracting the phenomenon of passive mobility. with the strong support of the large area management and the hospital medical management.

Migraine in Italy affects 6 million people, of which 4 million are women. In adulthood, between puberty and menopause, more than 1 in 4 women suffer from it (27 percent); the epidemiological scenario therefore sees migraine strongly characterized as a gender pathology. About 6 million people suffer from migraines in Italy and of these 4 million are women. The literature estimates a prevalence of migraine at 14 percent of the world population, but if we focus on the period between puberty and menopause, about 27 percent of women are affected. In women it reaches its maximum prevalence in the fourth and fifth decade of life, therefore in the period of greater work and social productivity. Migraine faithfully follows the trend of fluctuations in female sex hormones, presenting phases of greater acuity and severity in the days of menstruation and ovulation, manifests itself at its maximum disability after puerperium and breastfeeding, and manifests a worsening in 1 out of 3 cases with menopause. Many characteristics were taken into consideration in the mapping of the centers, including multidisciplinary skills, the management of menstrual migraines, a contraceptive counseling service aimed at the patient with migraine or support for the patient with migraine who starts a process of procreation with taking charge of the pregnant and lactating patient, psychological support, the promotion of research activities on migraine in the various stages of a woman’s life and much more, always with a view to managing this disease for women in the various stages of life . This initiative of the Onda Foundation that arises primarily from the desire to promote headache centers engaged in the management of migraine for women, stimulate positive competition between structures, promote therapeutic adequacy, promote accessibility to services to improve the quality of life of patients, to promote the implementation and improvement of services at the headache centers in a widespread manner, with the aim of expanding the offer in the various Regions and thus favoring more equal access to targeted and quality services.

The project will be accompanied by a broad communication campaign with the involvement of the 143 participating Centers and on the web with a dedicated page on the Fondazione Onda website and on the social channels Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin with the aim of promoting awareness on the topic of migraine and give visibility to the Centers with courses dedicated to female migraine. The initiative is sponsored by Al.Ce. – Headache Alliance, Anircef – Italian Neurological Association for Headache Research, Aic – Italian Headache Association, Ainat – Italian Association of Territorial Ambulatory Neurologists, Sin – Italian Society of Neurology, Sisc – Italian Society for the Study of Headache, Fisc – Italian Foundation for the Onlus Headache Study, Cirna Foundation onlus, Sno Italia, with the unconditional contribution of Teva.

In the attached photo, dr. Cardinali and Dr. Paolino at the delivery of the plaque in Milan.

