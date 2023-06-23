THE BALANCE launches the world’s first RehabClinic program on super yachts

Offshore Clinic now offers all the benefits of THE BALANCE’s renowned medical rehabilitation services in a completely private, luxurious setting on the water.

THE BALANCE Launches World‘s First RehabClinic Program on Super Yachts (Image Source: THE BALANCE)

(Mallorca, June 2023) As the world‘s leading luxury rehabilitation center and mental health clinic, THE BALANCE has already established an excellent reputation and now offers its leading rehabilitation and mental health services in specialist centers in Mallorca, London and Zurich, as well as an office in New York. In order to be able to meet the needs of its strictly discreet clientele even better, THE BALANCE is starting immediately with a very special innovation: a clinic on super yachts – for the highest degree of privacy and luxury. Because just like getting out of an unhealthy situation, rehabilitation can also mean changing habits and working on personal recovery. So rehabilitation can also mean distancing yourself to see clearly and giving yourself space to breathe in an environment that is beneficial on multiple levels. With its new offer for private patients – rehabilitation on super yachts – THE BALANCE RehabClinic takes a holistic and transformative approach to the treatment of addictions of all kinds, drug abuse, mental illness and behavioral dependencies such as eating disorders, but also trauma and complex PTSD, dual diagnoses and other disorders such as ADHD and obsessive-compulsive disorder. And on the water.

THE BALANCE offers world-class therapies for a wide range of emotional, physical and psychological disorders. As a luxurious rehabilitation center, it also allows for family and couple therapy and offers the opportunity to accommodate other people from the patient’s environment. Offshore rehabilitation programs include a comprehensive medical check-up – including external examinations – and the creation of a tailor-made, unrestricted treatment plan, as well as individual and exclusive client care. The holistic approach provides for the therapies to be designed in such a way that the cause of the highly individual health problems is treated. This includes biochemical restoration – a Swiss innovation to restore the body’s biochemistry – as well as the 24/7 availability of a personal case manager, a private chef with a personal nutrition plan and the latest technology-based therapies.

Privacy and security of paramount importance

Abdullah Boulad, Founder and CEO of THE BALANCE, explains why seclusion on the water can be just the right place for many: “Privacy and security can be crucial in the recovery phase. With our new offshore clinics, we are able to offer our clients the luxurious facilities we are known for, while guaranteeing the disruption-free space they need to recover. By developing tailored health programs, we can support the diverse needs of individuals on a holistic basis. We not only get to the bottom of the root causes of the main problem, but also all the other ancillary issues that are affecting a person’s ability to heal,” Abdullah Boulad continues, adding, “Our goal is to provide our clients with an unparalleled rehab experience and equipping them with the “means” they need to live a balanced life.”

Important impact on the future of healthcare

“We are entering a new era of the experience economy, where the ‘water world‘ – the sea, floating facilities (including yachts) and the activities performed on them – can play a much more important role in a holistic approach to healthcare,” says Maria Alekseenko Magan, Founder of the Monegasque company Experiential Yachting, whose social mission is to provide strategic solutions for expanding business from land to sea and promoting human potential through the sport of yachting. Because the traditional methods of dealing with mental and physical health are changing. That’s why forward-thinking healthcare facilities like THE BALANCE are leading the way, expanding their services from land to sea and using yachts as a platform to experience different treatments in a different environment – which can be particularly beneficial for certain people. Because a rehabilitation on a yacht not only offers a luxurious ambience and absolute privacy, but also the enrichment of traditional treatments on land through the healing power of the sea. Maria Alekseenko Magan continues: “Being on the sea, which – unlike land – is constantly in motion, just like our cells, can be very beneficial for our body and mind. Drawing on my decades of experience in the yacht charter business and as a former family member of a yacht owner, I see that THE BALANCE offshore rehab as a holistic, experiential healthcare provider can have an important impact on the future of healthcare.”

Maritime environment and activities contribute to healing

THE BALANCE RehabClinic is in line with global efforts to promote healthier lifestyles and in this way also contributes to a more sustainable and socially responsible image of the yachting industry. At the same time, this supports the future of the industry and ensures its growth as well as its sustainable development for the coming years. dr Sarah Boss, clinical director of THE BALANCE and specialist in neuromodulation: “The therapeutic effects of being at sea can significantly support the healing of trauma. The sensory stimulation and enhanced body awareness provided by the rhythmic movement of the yacht promotes reconnection with one’s own body – a fundamental step in trauma healing. The sense of security provided by the seclusion of the yacht, the grounding of walking barefoot, the calming effects of the sea as part of the so-called “Blue Mind” phenomenon, and the positive distraction of engaging in marine activities all contribute to a unique, the environment that supports healing.”

THE BALANCE is a luxury retreat on Mallorca that specializes in exclusive and discreet rehabilitation measures. The founder and managing director of THE BALANCE is the Swiss entrepreneur Abdullah Boulad (44). With a multidisciplinary team of around 70 doctors, psychotherapists, physiotherapists, case managers and a whole range of complementary therapists, he has created one of the world‘s most renowned therapy facilities for addiction problems, mental illness and health issues. Here he offers his clients individually tailored treatments in luxurious surroundings. The offer includes the three pillars of addiction therapy (alcohol, drugs, medication, sex, etc.), mental illnesses (anxiety disorders, burnout, depression, trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder) and health treatment (stress, anti-aging, chronic pain, sleep disorders, etc.). A focus of THE BALANCE’s evidence-based medical concept is also the use of the latest scientific and technology-based therapy approaches, such as neuro and biofeedback systems or transcranial direct current stimulation, for which the company is constantly investing large sums in new technologies and medical devices. Medical director is Dr. Sarah Boss. THE BALANCE is exclusively for private patients.

