“The ban on extenuating circumstances is illegitimate” – breaking latest news

The Constitutional Court opens the way for a sentence reduction a Alfredo Cospitothe anarchcist al 41 bis on hunger strike, dropping the rule that would have bound the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Turin to necessarily sentence him to life imprisonment for the attack on the Carabinieri School of Fossano.

The Court declared the fourth paragraph of article 69 of the penal code illegitimate «in the part in which it prohibits the judge from considering possible extenuating circumstances as prevalent on the aggravating circumstance of recidivism pursuant to art. 99, fourth paragraph, code pen., in cases where the crime is punished with the statutory penalty of life imprisonment», explains a note from the Consulta. According to the Court, «the fixed nature of the sentence of life imprisonment requires that the judge be able to operate the ordinary balance between aggravating and mitigating circumstances envisaged by the first three paragraphs of the same art. 69. Consequently, the judge will have to evaluate, case by case, whether to apply the sentence of life imprisonment or, where he deems the extenuating circumstances prevailing, a different prison sentence».

The anarchist Cospitoadmitted to the prison ward of the San Paolo hospital in Milan, is serving two sentences. The first at ten years for the legs of Adinolfi. The second to twenty for parcel bombs. One last rib remains, relating to the attack on the Carabinieri school of Fossano carried out with two homemade bombs timed to explode in two successive phases: the first was supposed to lure the victims into the ambush, the second to strike. The accusation is political massacre and is worth a life sentence. The matter was being examined by the Constitutional Court precisely to evaluate the "minor entity" to be framed in the balance between aggravating and mitigating circumstances.

The Cassation just under two months ago confirmed the harsh prison sentence by rejecting an application for revocation by Cospito’s defender, the lawyer Flavio Rossi Albertini.

«We finally learn some encouraging news for all and all those who are called to apply the law on a daily basis or to suffer its application. Today’s decision of the Constitutional Court finally restores dignity to the legal issues underlying human affairs, not least that of Alfredo Cospito»: thus comments Alfredo Cospito’s defender, lawyer Flavio Rossi Albertini. «Shying from attempts to politicize the individual judicial cases, the Judge of Laws recognized the unconstitutionality of art. 69 paragraph IV in the part in which it does not provide for the possibility of the prevalence of extenuating circumstances on repeated recidivism for crimes for which the fixed penalty of life imprisonment is envisaged – he adds – As we had always stated since the hearing of last December 5 and reiterated today the The fixed sentence of life imprisonment is ex se suspected of being unconstitutional and the prohibition of balancing sharpens this judgement, preventing the Judge of Cognition from individualizing the sentence for the fact committed by the accused».