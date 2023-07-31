The barber of Genoa beheaded because he wanted to change his job – breaking latest news – Agenzia Italia

The barber of Genoa beheaded because he wanted to change his job breaking latest news – Italian AgencyEighteen year old killed and beheaded in Genoa, the employer confessed: he didn’t accept that he had quit… the RepublicBoy killed in Chiavari, «Mahmoud Sayed beheaded because he wanted to leave his job» Corriere della SeraMutilated boy in the Genoese area, two arrested: massacred because he wanted to leave his job The 19th centuryGenoa, young man killed because he wanted to leave his job: the two Egyptians arrested confess | Mutilated corpse transported by taxi to Chiavari TGCOMSee full coverage on Google News
