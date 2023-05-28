The Barbie movie seems to be less stupid than we imagined: the first advances

The trailer has just been released and with great surprise, the film could prove to be a huge success. Let’s find out the details together.

The film will be out soon Barbie, which a lot of people have been waiting for a long time, ever since news came out that they wanted to center it around the story of Barbie. More than anything else we wondered which actors were chosen to play these imaginative roleswhich however have entertained entire generations.

The film, directed by Greta Gerwig, will be out soon but the trailer was released a few hours ago and it must be admitted that it has exceeded all expectations, at least of the most critical. In fact, it is no surprise that many expected a real disaster and instead it seems that the film will succeed in making inroads in the hearts of many individuals.

The wait is almost over but all this excitement has led to the limelight an old trend, the so-called Barbiecore. But what exactly is meant by this term? Obviously it is linked to Barbie, the doll par excellence, which has kept entire generations company.

So this trend is focused on bright pink, on looks that somehow recall the shade sported by Barbie. The fashion sector has also thought about making this trend popular. Indeed more and more fashion designers have begun to show these bright and lively colors on the catwalk, which recall precisely those worn by the iconic doll.

It trailer

Margot Robbie, one of the most successful actresses of the moment, was chosen for the role of Barbie. In the trailer she is shown dressed in an exact reconstruction of the original Barbie dress. The protagonist is a little eccentric and sometimes naive she finds herself catapulted into the real world. In fact, the latter has always lived in an imaginative world, the same one that made millions of little girls dream.

The girl then lives an adventure in the real world and when she returns to Barbieland she realizes that perfection comes from within, not from the outside, and that the key to happiness is believe in yourselfwithout the obligation of necessarily having to follow an unattainable standard of perfection.

He cast

Accompanying Barbie on her adventure into the real world is Ken, played by Ryan Gosling. Will Ferrell will also make an appearance in the film, who will play the CEO of Mattel, the company that created the famous doll.

So throughout the film you always experience this contrast between fantasy and a dark reality, between youthful naivety and complicated adulthood. And it is precisely this combination that accompanies the entire film, which will be released on July 21st.

