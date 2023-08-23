The Bari Football Club Advances Towards the Championship Round with Determination

The Bari football team is gearing up for their first away match of the season against the Grigiorossi team, led by coach Ballardini. The match will take place on Saturday, August 26th at 8:30 pm at the ‘Zini’ stadium in Cremona.

In their fourth weekly training session, the Bari team focused on various aspects of their game. They began with drills to improve ball possession, movement, shots, and accelerations. The players then engaged in a challenging mixed-ranks match on half court, with Fractals showcasing an impressive performance.

However, some players were absent from the final practice match as a precautionary measure. David Diaw, in particular, received treatment in the gym and physiotherapy.

To further prepare for the upcoming match, the team has scheduled an additional training session on Thursday at the anti-stadium at 5:00 pm.

The Bari team is continuing their preparations and are eager to continue their successful run towards the next championship round. With the dedication and hard work shown in their training sessions, they aim to secure a victory in their upcoming away match.

