Home » The Bari Football Club Advances Towards the Championship Round with Determination
Health

The Bari Football Club Advances Towards the Championship Round with Determination

by admin
The Bari Football Club Advances Towards the Championship Round with Determination

The Bari football team is gearing up for their first away match of the season against the Grigiorossi team, led by coach Ballardini. The match will take place on Saturday, August 26th at 8:30 pm at the ‘Zini’ stadium in Cremona.

In their fourth weekly training session, the Bari team focused on various aspects of their game. They began with drills to improve ball possession, movement, shots, and accelerations. The players then engaged in a challenging mixed-ranks match on half court, with Fractals showcasing an impressive performance.

However, some players were absent from the final practice match as a precautionary measure. David Diaw, in particular, received treatment in the gym and physiotherapy.

To further prepare for the upcoming match, the team has scheduled an additional training session on Thursday at the anti-stadium at 5:00 pm.

The Bari team is continuing their preparations and are eager to continue their successful run towards the next championship round. With the dedication and hard work shown in their training sessions, they aim to secure a victory in their upcoming away match.

See also  with a simple exercise you can make it disappear

You may also like

Dengue fever alarm at Lake Garda – FOCUS...

Hologic Italia Srl / Ministry of Health

Dengue Outbreak in Rome: Precautions and Measures to...

Shampoo against greasy hair: These shampoos get rid...

Conditional Marketing Authorization Granted for Hematology and Hemotherapy...

Halwani Bros – Plain Halawa

The Herbal Oasis: Lifegrass Herbal Shop in Manfredonia...

Drying and pickling tomatoes in the sun: instructions

Dengue, two cases not related to travel. Patients...

Combining Medication and Lifestyle Strategies for Anxiety Relief

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy