The Basaglians in Trieste protest at the Mental Health Center – Healthcare

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, JUNE 10 – “An action in defense of public health and the policy of reducing mental and territorial services. An action that has nothing to do with a criticism of colleagues who work and try to do their best Better”. Thus Peppe Dell’Acqua, one of the protagonists of the Basaglian revolution in Trieste, explains the crowded protest demonstration held yesterday in front of the Mental Health Center in viale Miramare, in Trieste, organized by the Mental Health Forum.



Dell’Acqua had brought a chain with him to immobilize himself in protest at the gate of the Center against “the cuts and the lack of enhancement and investment in human capital, the basis of the strength of proximity principals like this”. Users, associations, trade unions and even operators were present at the event.



The psychiatrist criticized the health policy of the Fvg Region speaking of “indifference and ideological hostility”.



Relaxing gestures came from the director of the Mental Health Department of Asugi Pierfranco Trincas, who was present.



The protest, the latest act of a controversy over an opposing view of healthcare management, arose following some safety systems that were set up after a small accident in the Center, by the technical services, in a way that was not agreed with the healthcare professionals. Security systems which, Trincas announced, will be removed in a short time, replaced by protections with a lower impact. (HANDLE).

