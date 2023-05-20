The battered streets of Mugello. Bad weather, fifty landslides. Isolated elderly people saved

Florence, 20 May 2023 – In Upper Mugello the situation remains critical due of bad weather. More or less in the same hours in which theEmilia Romagna the nightmare of the floods that caused thousands of homeless people and victims began to live, even in that part of Tuscany further east that borders precisely with Emilia the problems began.

Giani signs the state of emergency

The intervention of the Alpine Rescue to save the two elderly people

The incessant rain has caused landslides. Rivers of mud they poured onto some provincial roads crumbling the asphalt, with hamlets and individual isolated houses.

The effort of the Civil Protection in these hours is maximum, with a lot of personnel intervening to alleviate the inconvenience of the population.

“New inspections by the technicians of the metropolitan city in the Upper Mugello – meanwhile writes the mayor of the Metropolitan City Dario Nardella – The number of landslides detected has risen to about 50 on the entire provincial road system. Also affected is the territory of London. The Civil Protection has cleared some roads to allow access to emergency vehicles and of public utility. From next week the first urgent works will begin on the roads starting from the regional road 302 “.

Palazzuolo sul Senio and Marradi, in addition to Londa, are the three municipal areas most affected by the consequences of bad weather. And the rescue of stranded people continues.

In this regard, the intervention carried out on Saturday afternoon for the recovery of two elderly residents was difficult in the Ghizzana area (locality in the municipality of Palazzuolo sul Senio) remained completely isolated.

The evacuation by helicopters it was not possible due to the incessant bad weather. The approach was attempted from two different directions by the technical teams of the Alpine rescue.

One of the teams, once they reached the two elders, started recovery operations by land between the destroyed paths and the moving landslides. A third team reached them with an emergency vehicle in the last section of the road. The teams reached the emergency vehicles after about 6 km of very difficult walking.