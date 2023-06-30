The Battle for Le Nanine: Giovanni Malagò fights against demolitions in his seaside villa

Title: Controversy Surrounds Giovanni Malagò’s Villa as Council of State Investigates Unauthorized Buildings

In a surprising turn of events, the Council of State is now investigating the villa owned by Giovanni Malagò, the president of Coni, over unauthorized buildings and potential building violations. Malagò has been engaged in a two-decade-long battle to save his beloved villa, named “Le Nanine,” located on the scenic dunes of Sabaudia.

Over the years, Malagò’s villa has attracted attention from the judicial police, who accused him of various building violations. The Municipality of Sabaudia eventually issued demolition orders, prompting Malagò to launch a lengthy legal dispute. After being defeated at the Tar, he appealed to Palazzo Spada to seek a resolution.

In 2009, the local Pontine body ordered Malagò to demolish several structures built in the basement of the villa, including a massage room, a rowing room, a multipurpose room, an atrium entrance, a closet, and a corridor. Eight years later, the Municipality denied him amnesty for three outbuildings, the expansion of a fourth, an ironing room and pantry, the expansion of the kitchen, a car shed, a drying room shed, a driveway, a wooden platform, and even a barbecue.

Malagò, in his defense, argued that the basement had previously been infested with rats that had gnawed at electrical cables and other essential installations, rendering the space unusable. He maintained that the reclamation works he carried out were necessary and did not alter the structure of the floor above visibly.

Regarding the denied amnesties, Malagò claimed that the Municipality failed to verify whether or not the works resulted in a volumetric increase. He reassured that there was no such increase and contested the decision.

The Council of State has now ordered the local Pontine body to provide a report to clarify the authenticity of the basement and its connection to the stability of the overlying building. They also seek to assess the compatibility of the requested amnesty works with the area’s urban planning and restrictions.

Malagò’s case will return to court in November, leaving the fate of his villa and its unauthorized buildings hanging in the balance. As the investigation unfolds, the president of Coni continues to fight for his right to keep the structures that have made his villa more comfortable over the years.

Whether the Council of State will side with Malagò or uphold the demolition orders remains uncertain. Nevertheless, the controversy surrounding his villa continues to garner attention as the legal battle intensifies.

