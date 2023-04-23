“The bear can’t stay in a cage” – breaking latest news

“It will be a very hot summer, we are only at the beginning of our mobilizationTO”. The girl who moderated the speeches closes and her greeting is already on a war cry. They were over 300, also arrived from abroad, yesterday in front of the Casteller wildlife centre. All close to the fence (“it hurts a lot just to see it”), beyond which they are locked up Jj4, who killed the runner Andrea Papi, and the other «problematic» bear M49. Â«What is happening to Jj4, including the idea of mass export is disproportionate…Â» explain the activists of the Antispecies Assembly and Scobi Collective. ‘Accidents can be avoided by informing the population, monitoring bears, creating wildlife corridors.’
â€œIt is unacceptable that a person for his ideology cages animals that they have the sole fault of following the laws of their speciesÂ» says a girl from Switzerland. A lady goes further: «Gaia (Jj4, ndr) you are all of us, you are unjustly imprisoned. You didn’t hurt anyone, you were just defending your puppies.’ And then the placards: “Enough with detention”. In another there is the face of the president of the Province Maurizio Fugatti with the inscription ‘Problematic Bear’.
But he holds the point. â€˜I donâ€™t think there were Trentino people — says to Courier —. It was a legitimate demonstration, but by people from outside. I would like to see concrete proposals, not slogans». As for the fate of Jj4, he does not retreat: â€œIf it depended on me, it would have already been suppressed. I await the decision of the TAR and will act accordingly. I hope it indicates the application of Pacobace (the Bear Conservation Plan in the Alps, ndr) which provides for the killing of dangerous ones».
And if you insist on asking about any alternative solutions to culling, he reacts badly: Â«There is a strong and dominant thought according to which the problem is not the animal he killed, but the life of the bear. I don’t care about Jj4’s fate, the real problem is another 70 bears who must be transferred away from Trentino as soon as possible. I hope that serious answers will come from the next technical table at the ministry».
Nor does the position of Environment Minister Pichetto Fratin, who hopes for the transfer of Jj4, seem to have softened him: Â«I imagine how much pressure he may have, but I have to follow the indications that come from my people. I gathered the mayors and they all agree with me, many would like the removal of all the bears». On the other hand, animal rights activists reiterate that bears could increase further and if there was an attack, the fault lies with the Province that hasn’t been able to manage them: from the absence of anti-bear bins to wildlife plans. “It’s talk – replies Fugatti -. We did what there was to do. The real truth is that the Life Ursus project envisaged a population of 50 bears which would then be dispersed throughout the Alpine arc. There are 120 of them and they have never moved from Trentino. You can put as many bins as you want but the number is disproportionate to a normal man-bear coexistence».