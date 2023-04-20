The bear Jj4 at the Casteller and animal rights activists ask to enter the wildlife area (VIDEO): “But no one has answered us”. La Pat: “He is in good health“

TRENTO. “We have repeatedly tried to play al doorbell of the Castellerwe have insisted, but no one answered us”. These are the words of Massimo Carsresponsible wild animals from the Lavout of area gate wildlife whither, since last night, it has been carried the bear Jj4. The association has in fact gone up on the hill of Trento Sud In the primo afternoon of today (April 19), after the conference press organised a Trento (Here Article) to present the two refuge sanctuaries willing to welcome bears sentenced to death, to visit the she-bear responsible of the fatal attack on 5 April against 26-year-old Andrea Papi.

As anticipated, however, from the wildlife area no response came: “So – says Vitturi – we cannot see the conditions of detention of Jj4. But that doesn’t mean there we give upObviously we return at work per stick up for Jj4his puppies, M49 and the future of bears Trentino”.

For his part the Province announced today that Jj4 is “in safety nell’area wildlifeyes Monday Night and is located in “good conditions of health”. The animal, continues Piazza Dante: “He has taken possession dell’area Of pre–acclimatization Well yes feeds regularly. It has no contact with the other specimen present in the structure, M49and is found safely thanks to slabs anti climbing apply to enclosureThat it is not electrified”.

The provincial authorities continue: “Che l’area wildlife it was designed for welcome temporarily specimens that needs cure and not for the permanent captivation of animals problematic. For this reason, the Provincial Administration is following up the necessary procedure per proceed with the felling”.

In the meantime, as anticipated, Lav presented the due location (Gnadenhof für Bären, in Germany, and Al Ma’wa for Nature and Wildlife, in Jordan) who have become available ad welcome The Trentino bearstherefore asking to “accept our proposal and entrust us with the custody of Jj4, Mj5 and M49, so that we can proceed with their transfersince once caught, killing them adds nothing to the scared safety of the Trentino people”.

To throw the appeal per save Jj4 she was also Oipa Trentowho started a petition on Change.org which in just over twenty-four hours has already collected more 100mila firm.