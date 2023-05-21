The beautiful thirty-somethings: the most beautiful cars born in 1993

In 2023, crossing the thirty-year milestone some of the most iconic cars in the history of cars: here’s what they are.

Thirty years and not hearing them. In the world of cars, reaching this threshold is a very important goal; firstly because it certifies the longevity of a model, a clear sign of the public’s appreciation over the years which translates into decidedly satisfactory market numbers for the car manufacturers, and secondly for the raddition of a historic car, a condition that allows owners to benefit from various concessions that vary from region to region.

A goal that is highly coveted by all models, but which only a few cars manage to reach: in 2023, however, there are several models capable of cutting 30 yearsall without losing the charm of the early years but rather increasing, if possible, its appeal thanks to that vintage flavor that motorists like so much.

Fiat Punto

Among the best cars that will turn 30 in 2023, the first thought goes to Fiat Punto. The iconic car of the Fiat brand, designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro who collaborated in its creation with the Italian brand, represented a point of reference in the automotive sector for about a decade, remaining alive until the second generation, in 2018, when the Turin house decided to make it leave the scene.

A car capable of entering the myth not only thanks to the sales figures, with 3.4 million specimens only in the first seven years of life and almost 10 million in totalthis car born in 1993 managed to conquer the scepter of “Car of The Year” in 1995, a success that decreed its definitive entry into the Olympus of cars.

Particularly appreciated for its compact size and for the variety of engines available between petrol and dieselcapable of covering almost all the needs of every motorist, the Fiat Punto is still today one of the most purchased used cars, confirming the appreciation of the general public for one of the leading models in the great Fiat history.

Opel Corsa B

Another model that crosses the thirty-year milestone in 2023 is Opel Corsa, one of the most popular German cars ever. The second generation of the car that effectively paved the way for the Teutonic brand in the city car segment was presented at the Geneva Motor Show, immediately receiving a warm welcome.

Created to allow the model to meet the Euro 1 emission standards, the Opel Corsa allowed the home of the Fulmine to challenge its rivals, gradually winning the favor of the public thanks to its compact dimensions, perfect for moving around in an urban environment, and for the variety of engines which they understood petrol engines up to 109 HP in the GSi version and two different diesels. A model that also gave birth to other important cars in Opel history, first of all the Tigra, a sports car derived from the race that had a significant impact especially in Europe.

Lancia Delta

Ready to blow out its 30 candles in 2023 too Lancia Delta. The second generation of the model signed by the Italian brand, in fact, presented itself to the public in 1993, trying to collect the heavy legacy of the previous model by trying to imitate its design but improving it in many characteristic elements of the first series. An operation that was certainly not simple, the one entrusted to the car which was unable to repeat the same success of the model that had preceded it.

Remained on the market for six years, until 1999, just 138,000 units were sold, a decidedly low number, most of which in the 1.6 petrol version.

Despite its sporting vocation, also daughter of the name that Delta had built for itself in rallies, Lancia in fact decided never to offer it in particularly extreme versions dedicated to the track, probably precisely because of the withdrawal of the brand from competitions, ending up proposing only a few slightly livelier. Despite the lack of commercial success, however, Lancia Delta still proved capable of carving out its own space becoming the blue car of politicians par excellence.

Renault Twingo

Unprecedented commercial success in French automotive history, too Renault Twingo it is one of those models that will turn 30 in 2023. In fact, the French car represented the real turning point – perhaps more than any other model – in terms of sales figures which then projected the brand into the history of motoring.

Only 3.43 meters long, Twingo had the great merit of paving the way for the city car for Renault; the technicians of the transalpine house, in fact, managed to create a compact bodywork and a high load capacity on board, combining it with forms that, until then, had never been seen in the four-wheeled world.

An aesthetic that was highly criticized by detractors and particularly appreciated by fans of the genre with Twingo which hid some innovations that would then be taken up over the years, such as for example the ability to slide the rear row and to accommodate objects up to two meters by folding down the seats. Made in 2.5 million specimens until 2007the Twingo has been updated over the years without however distorting the original formula and design, so much so that today it is also one of the most popular electric cars.