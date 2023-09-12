The Benefits and Challenges of Intermittent Fasting: The Diet Trend Enchanting Celebrities and Experts

Intermittent Fasting: Hollywood Stars and Models Embrace the Latest Diet Trend

It seems that everyone in Hollywood is jumping on the intermittent fasting bandwagon. This diet, which involves alternating periods of fasting and non-fasting, has gained popularity among celebrities, politicians, and entrepreneurs alike. Matteo Renzi, former Prime Minister of Italy, publicly praised the diet for helping him shed inches off his waistline. Even Flavio Briatore, Italian businessman and Formula One mogul, confessed to losing an impressive 20 kilos through intermittent fasting.

The benefits of intermittent fasting extend beyond just weight loss. According to Mauro Minelli, an immunologist and professor of ‘Foundations of dietetics and nutrition’ at Lum University, this diet has “anti-aging effects” and can have positive impacts on inflammatory and metabolic levels. Minelli explains that intermittent fasting activates processes such as catabolism and autophagy, which help eliminate waste from cellular metabolism and promote cellular regeneration.

In particular, the ’16/8′ scheme of intermittent fasting has gained popularity. This involves abstaining from food for a period of 16 hours, followed by an 8-hour window for eating. During the fasting phase, cells will use stored fat as a source of energy, leading to weight loss. Minelli suggests starting eating at 8 in the morning and finishing at 4 in the afternoon before starting the fasting phase again.

However, Minelli emphasizes the importance of following a healthy and balanced diet during non-fasting hours. Foods rich in fat or sugar should be avoided, and non-caloric drinks such as coffee, tea, and water are allowed during the fasting phase. It is recommended to consult with a nutrition expert before starting intermittent fasting to ensure that energy and nutrient deficiencies are avoided.

While intermittent fasting can have numerous benefits, it requires self-control and adherence to the prescribed fasting and non-fasting periods. Minelli warns against indulging in mistakes and highlights the importance of repetition and alternation to trigger the desired mechanisms for fat loss and metabolic benefits.

In conclusion, intermittent fasting has become the diet of the moment, embraced by Hollywood stars, models, and prominent figures. With its potential for weight loss and anti-aging effects, it is attracting attention as a viable dietary regime. However, it is important to approach intermittent fasting under the guidance of nutrition experts, and to maintain a healthy and balanced diet during non-fasting hours.

