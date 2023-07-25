The Benefits and Considerations of Intermittent Fasting for Fatty Liver Disease

Intermittent Fasting: A Potential Solution for Fatty Liver Disease, According to University of Chicago Study

New research conducted by the University of Chicago suggests that intermittent fasting could be a suitable strategy for individuals with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, also known as “fatty liver.” Although the study was small and involved a limited number of participants, it demonstrated that properly structured intermittent fasting can have positive effects on liver health and overall well-being.

The study, which collected data on approximately 80 patients, revealed that alternate day fasting, in which participants consumed an unrestricted diet one day followed by a day of no more than 500 calories, combined with regular exercise, led to improvements in liver enzyme profiles and a reduction in fat accumulation in the organ. Additionally, participants experienced positive changes in insulin sensitivity and weight.

During periods of fasting, the body enters an “alarm mode,” utilizing fat stores as a source of energy once glucose levels from meals have been depleted. After 12 to 16 hours without food, the metabolism undergoes a shift into energy-saving mode, reducing energy expenditure while maintaining efficiency. This metabolic process helps in weight loss by consuming even the most hidden fat deposits found in the liver.

Moreover, fasting triggers defense mechanisms in the body, leading to the elimination of old and inefficient cells, DNA repair, and stabilization programs. These processes promote overall improvement in cellular and tissue functionality. Thus, intermittent fasting, when practiced in a controlled and regular manner, is believed to potentially extend lifespan, reduce the risk of tumors, and enhance mental clarity. Furthermore, it can serve as a valuable lesson in recognizing true hunger and developing a healthier relationship with food.

However, it is crucial to maintain a balanced diet during periods of non-restricted eating to fully reap the benefits of fasting. It is important to note that intermittent fasting is not a superior or more effective diet compared to those that moderately reduce caloric intake on a daily basis. Upon returning to regular eating patterns, individuals often regain at least some of the weight lost during fasting. Additionally, prolonged fasting can have adverse effects on the body, as extended food deprivation becomes excessively stressful and dangerous for organs and systems.

Certain individuals should exercise caution or avoid fasting altogether. People who are more vulnerable to deficits in micro and macronutrients, such as children, adolescents, pregnant and breastfeeding women, individuals with type 1 diabetes, and those with eating disorders, should not engage in fasting without guidance from a healthcare professional. Fasting activates primordial survival mechanisms and increases dopamine levels, which can lead to an exaggerated sense of gratification, particularly among young individuals whose brains are more sensitive to reward and have less developed control mechanisms. Therefore, individuals with a predisposition to eating disorders may be at risk. Medical supervision is essential when pursuing fasting, especially for those with pre-existing conditions, such as type 2 diabetes, high cardiovascular risk, or undergoing anticancer therapy.

In conclusion, intermittent fasting shows promise as a potential solution for fatty liver disease and overall health. However, it should be approached with caution, proper structure, and under medical supervision to ensure its effectiveness and mitigate potential risks.

