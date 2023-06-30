Title: Renowned Surgeon Helps Matteo Renzi Achieve Weight Loss and Marathon Goals

Subtitle: Professor Fabrizio Angelini’s Expertise in Endocrinology and Sports Nutrition Leads to Impressive Results

June 30, 2023

Renowned surgeon and specialist in endocrinology and metabolic diseases, Professor Fabrizio Angelini, has been credited with helping former Italian premier Matteo Renzi achieve his weight loss goals and complete the Milan marathon in under four hours. Angelini, who is responsible for the sports nutrition and supplementation service of the Vr46 Riders Academy and Juventus FC, has also worked with top athletes including Mauro Camoranesi, Alessandro del Piero, Francesco Totti, Valentino Rossi, and Francesco Bagnaia.

Renzi has publicly expressed his gratitude to Professor Angelini for his regained physical shape. However, the modest surgeon insists that the results are not due to any secret or miracle but rather the result of Renzi’s commitment, perseverance, and extensive training.

One key aspect that Renzi mentioned in his journey is intermittent fasting. When asked about the benefits of this approach, Professor Angelini emphasized the importance of personalized and supervised diets recommended by a specialist doctor. He warned against “do-it-yourself” diets or mobile apps that promise quick and effective results, especially for individuals with eating disorders. However, he explained that intermittent fasting, which involves abstaining from food for 16 consecutive hours, can help reduce the inflammatory level in the body and counteract metabolic and inflammatory diseases.

Professor Angelini’s stance differs from the popular belief in the past that eating little and often can increase metabolism. He states that continuous snacking can have adverse effects on metabolism and promote inflammatory states. Instead, he advocates for consuming fewer calories and prioritizing high-quality, unprocessed foods, such as fish, vegetables, legumes, fruits in season, and extra virgin olive oil.

Furthermore, Professor Angelini highlighted the importance of daily movement and physical activity as the foundation of a healthy lifestyle. He stressed that humans are not designed to live sedentary lives and must engage in regular exercise to burn calories and strengthen muscles. This is especially crucial after the pandemic, which has contributed to increased fat in the body, decreased muscle mass, and the onset of sarcopenia.

When asked about alcohol consumption, Professor Angelini warned against its excessive use, particularly among young people. He emphasized that while moderate alcohol consumption may not be harmful, abuse can have severe consequences for overall health and well-being. He encouraged individuals to strive for a healthier and more dynamic life, as longevity alone is not enough for a fulfilling existence.

In conclusion, Professor Fabrizio Angelini’s expertise in endocrinology and sports nutrition has played a significant role in helping Matteo Renzi achieve his weight loss goals and excel in the Milan marathon. His emphasis on personalized diets, intermittent fasting, and adopting a Mediterranean-style eating pattern underscores the importance of a holistic approach to health. Furthermore, Professor Angelini’s reminder about the significance of daily movement and cautious alcohol consumption serves as a valuable reminder for individuals seeking to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives.

