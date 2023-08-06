The Benefits and Risks of Watermelon Consumption: What Doctors Advise

Beware of watermelon consumption and what doctors advise against: it is important to know this in order not to run any risks.

Watermelon is the quintessential summer fruit. When the hottest season arrives we all instinctively think of it as the best and most refreshing. Doctors underline the many positive aspects but also warn of the attention that some people must have towards this. We are talking about a diuretic, anti-inflammatory, and refreshing fruit; it contains few calories and many vitamins.

You can have a good binge of this fruit without fear of gaining weight and it also helps the heart and bones. So in this article, we will see all the positive aspects and also some negative aspects that should not be underestimated. Thanks to lycopene, watermelon, together with tomatoes, protects the cardiovascular system.

This fruit was born in southern and tropical Africa but today the first country to produce it is China. The beneficial effects of watermelon are many. In fact, it should not simply be considered as a good refreshing fruit. You can eat it recover in a few minutes all those mineral salts that you have lost through perspiration.

Many positive effects of watermelon

This fruit strengthens the immune system and has remarkable anti-inflammatory properties. It has the ability to purify the body, to protect hair, skin to also lend a hand in terms of circulation and structural strength of the bones. Its pulp fresh and tasty contains vitamins A and C, potassium, phosphorus, and magnesium. Consuming this fruit means purifying and detoxifying, among other things, water retention, swollen legs, and hypertension can also benefit from it.

Watermelon is rich in carotenoids that fight the action of free radicals and thus prevent cell aging. Among other things, the substances naturally contained would be able to prevent hypertension and heart disease. It is known that watermelon makes you pee a lot, but this is precisely a very positive aspect of this fruit: in fact, its diuretic potential can really detoxify us.

What to watch out for

If you are wondering how much watermelon you can eat, doctors recommend do not exceed 200-250 grams per day and to always prefer consumption in the morning as breakfast or in the afternoon as a snack. We must not exaggerate with watermelon even if it is a healthy fruit since it has a significant sugar component and therefore if it is exceeded it could raise the blood sugar level. In principle, it should not be considered a problematic fruit from this point of view.

However, nutritionists underline the fact that in the summer we tend to eat more sweet foods and consequently, it is precisely the general change in our diet and eating habits that can cause real glycemic peaks, especially in the most fragile subjects. So it would not be correct to say that watermelon has problems from the point of view of sugars but it must certainly be emphasized that, especially in summer, we must be careful of the amount of extra sugar we ingest. But as we will see later, those with a specific health problem should be careful with this fruit.

Who should consume it with some caution

Actually, the consumption of watermelon has no particular contraindications. However, doctors are sounding the alarm in relation to those suffering from colitis or gastritis and in general to those with digestive problems. In fact, for those suffering from these pathologies, it would be advisable to consume it only after meals and never on an empty stomach. This fruit, thanks to the high presence of water, is not very digestible and can swell the belly. If you suffer from the pathologies we have mentioned, this could be a problem.

However, beyond these limited limitations, the consumption of watermelon in the summer is certainly to be encouraged. Nutritionists also recommend it in the form of a smoothie, salad, or even jam and granita. With watermelon, you can have fun with delicious and surprising preparations that will also be the joy of children.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

