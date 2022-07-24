Summer holidays are approaching: here are all the secrets to make the benefits of relaxation last for a long time and live them to the full.

Summer has finally arrived and summer holidays are approaching for many Italians. Holidays are one of the most anticipated moments of the year and in particular the summer ones are a sort of ritual that is difficult to give up. Unplugging from everyday life is essential to face a new year in the best way. Workers who prefer winter holidays are rare, while those linked to the sea and the mountains are growing more and more in the summer.

There are those who enjoy the beach in camping mode to fully experience the positive energy of nature or those who prefer five-star facilities with all possible comforts. Many are passionate about high altitude and in Italy one of the most popular destinations is the Trentino-Alto Adige region, a way to enjoy magnificent landscapes without suffering too much from high temperatures. Whatever the destination or the type of vacation, the watchwords are relaxation and carefree. But let’s find out what are the indications of the Wall Street Journal to make the benefits of the holiday last as long as possible and live it to the full without making mistakes.

Summer holidays: here are all the tips to live them fully

The indications of the Wall Street Journal are going around the world and seem perfect to allow everyone to experience a dream vacation but above all to prolong the benefits. Let’s start immediately with the first rule which is to think about holidays while waiting to leave. This stimulates great positivity in us that will help us face the hectic days. Let’s move on to the second piece of advice which is to suspend relations with work and colleagues during the vacation. Let’s just dedicate a moment of the day to checking emails but then let’s enjoy the holidays.

The third tip is to not set alarms on vacation but to wake up naturally. This will help relaxation and will not make us slaves to the cell phone even during the summer holidays. The fourth trick is to always visit different places to discover new adventures, on the contrary if we always go to the same place the benefits will be less. The penultimate piece of advice is to end the last few days with a flourish in the name of comfort. In fact, we can choose a more comfortable journey on the way back than on the outward journey.

The last piece of advice is the one that most interests the workers and that is not to go back to work immediately after returning from vacation. The benefits of the holidays last on average a week and to extend them we can choose to return to work progressively and not suddenly.

