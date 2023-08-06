The Benefits of Aquatic Exercise: A Low-Impact High-Intensity Alternative

Title: Aquatic Exercise: A Unique Fitness Solution for All Ages

Subtitle: Water-based workouts offer low-impact, high-intensity interval training

When Kelly Amerson López first discovered aquatic exercise, she never expected it would become such a vital part of her fitness routine. As a seasoned fitness enthusiast in her late 30s who had conquered half marathons in New York’s Central Park, López stumbled upon a group of individuals performing intense water workouts at her gym. The instructor, more akin to a sergeant than an aqua aerobics teacher, piqued her interest. Little did she know that jumping into the pool would lead to newfound upper-body strength and a lifelong commitment to aqua-based exercises.

Interestingly, aqua exercises are often associated with older individuals or those recovering from injuries. However, this form of training offers a novel twist to high-intensity interval training (HIIT) compared to land-based workouts. Movements such as balancing on one foot or explosive jumps become more manageable due to the buoyant properties of water. Laurie Denomme, a seasoned fitness instructor from Bradenton, Florida, with 30 years of experience, explains that aquatic exercise provides 360 degrees of resistance in every direction.

The benefits of exercising in the water extend beyond reduced impact and joint stress. Aquatic exercise effectively engages the entire body, making it an optimal choice for individuals unable to perform high-impact activities on land. Elizabeth Nagle, an associate professor at the University of Pittsburgh specializing in aquatic exercise, emphasizes that water workouts offer a different experience by minimizing ground reaction forces and reducing strain on joints.

But why exercise in the water? Aquatic exercise refers to any training done in body water without swimming. By utilizing chest-deep water, individuals can leverage the resistance provided by the water while pushing off the pool floor or jogging in place. Though hydrostatic pressure may prevent heart rates from soaring as high as they would on land, studies have shown that aquatic exercises yield similar aerobic and anaerobic improvements when compared to treadmill workouts.

Getting started with aquatic exercise is straightforward. All you need is access to a swimming pool and a bathing suit (or a shorty wetsuit if preferred). Ideally, the water temperature should be around 28-30 degrees Celsius. To optimize training, begin by familiarizing yourself with the water’s resistance without the use of equipment. Slow movements focusing on mobility and balance, such as jogging in place or leg exercises, are highly recommended. As fitness progresses, incorporating webbed gloves can increase upper-body and core strength. Gloves made of nylon, like those from H2O Wear and Hydro Fit, are preferable due to their moderate resistance.

Most aqua exercise occurs in the shallow end of the pool, although some may venture into deeper waters using flotation belts for an added challenge. Community pools and gyms typically offer aquatic exercise classes, making it easier to learn and progress. For those seeking guidance and structure, platforms like YouTube’s Water Exercise Coach and the PoolFit website provide tailored workouts that can be accompanied by waterproof headphones.

To kickstart your own aquatic exercise routine, a 20-minute session in chest-deep water can incorporate the following exercises. Adjust the duration or repetitions to match individual fitness levels, and remember to stay hydrated.

The Warm-up

Before plunging into the workout, spend approximately five minutes on a dynamic warm-up. Jog in place for one minute in each of the following foot positions, transitioning smoothly from one to the next:

– Feet slightly apart more than shoulder-width apart.

– Feet together, one next to the other.

– Right foot slightly in front of the left.

– Left foot slightly in front of the right.

– Toes point out diagonally, like a duck.

The Exercise Routine

This full-body routine combines high-intensity intervals with active recovery and can be performed with or without webbed gloves. Grip the pool edge if needed for balance or stability during the movements. Aim to complete the entire routine without breaks, using the slower exercises to catch your breath. Adjust the speed or take short pauses if necessary:

– Stir the water, one minute in each direction: Stand with feet hip-width apart and use both hands to swirl the water as if stirring a giant pot of soup. Circle clockwise and then counterclockwise, either moving both arms simultaneously or alternating one arm at a time.

As you progress with aquatic exercise, don’t forget to maintain hydration, especially on hot days, by drinking water after your workout.

With its unique blend of low-impact training and high-intensity intervals, aquatic exercise proves that age or physical limitations need not be obstacles to achieving fitness goals. Embrace the power of water and dive into a refreshing workout that engages the whole body while protecting your joints.

