It’s not a run, it’s not a run in place, it’s not even a jog or a walk: it’s there fast walk, or a brisk walk accompanied by the natural movement of the arms. It essentially has no contraindications and is suitable for practically everyone, even for heart patientsfor this reason on the world day dedicated to physical activity, March 6, brisk walking is a bit there queen of physical exercises because it doesn’t impact on joints and it can be practiced everywhere without expenses, other than buying a good pair of shoes.

«Brisk walking is an extremely beneficial physical activity because it is carried out in aerobic conditions: in brisk walkingo you never go into oxygen debt and it is essentially an activity of balance between how much oxygen enters and how much is consumed with it ventilationtherefore very safe,” she underlines Gianluca Pontone at the head of the Department of Perioperative Cardiology and Cardiovascular Imaging and Co-director of the Sports Cardiology Unit of the Monzino Cardiology Hospital with Claudio Tondo, Director of the Department of Arrhythmology.

Improves ventilation capacity The benefits of brisk walking have been scientifically proven for a long time: improves blood circulation and oxygenation of organs and tissues. «Very often it enhances the ventilatory capacity: you learn to breathe better and more regularly during the effort. Progressively the resistance threshold will increase over time. And if after a continuous period of brisk walking you want to switch to joggingthanks to the greater ventilatory capacity acquired, one will not experience the typical breathlessness of those who start running because the breath has been progressively trained» underlines Pontone.

Improve mobility Brisk walking also improves the mobility and muscular endurance, gradually training the heart. «For those with partial mobility due to arthrosis or other orthopedic problems, the same rule applies to those with heart problems: if you stay still, it will get worse. Physical activity, on the other hand, trains the cardiovascular and musculoskeletal systems» says the Monzino specialist. Brisk walking also preventsosteoporosisbecause the impact on the ground stimulates bone metabolism. See also CGIL Medici and Pensionati CGIL: "Family doctors: dependence is the clearest way"

Physical benefits At the cardiovascular level, with brisk walking, the blood pressure eh blood fatsdal cholesterol to triglycerides; the heart rate decreases and overall there is an evident protective effect on the heart and vessels. The most toned muscle groups from walking are legs, buttocks and abs, but also the efficiency of the chest muscles is positively affected. Muscle work in the legs also counteracts the ivenous insufficiency and prevents varicose veins, making it an excellent form of exercise for those most at risk, such as overweight and menopausal women; the movement, then, favors intestinal transit and is therefore an ally for those suffering from constipation.

Mental benefits The mind also gains from it, especially if the walk takes place in the open air, in a park or in the mountains, especially in spring when the climate is also pleasant, without being too cold or too hot. «The mental benefits, with reduction of anxiety and stress are immediate and are mediated by the release of endorphins, which have a documented antidepressant role» explains Pontone. «It takes some time to observe the physical benefits (and this is the reason why many abandon physical activity) while it is faster to enter a mechanism of psychological well-being which is what leads to a high level of motivation which pushes to continue the activity». In short, walking is a kind of positivity bath: afterwards you feel more serene, optimistic and even have greater self-confidence. It doesn’t just improve your mood: walking has a protective effect also on memory It is on cognitive impairment age-related: it is no coincidence that the «dose» of walking was directly correlated to the volume of cerebral gray matter especially in areas such as the hippocampus, connected to memory and learning.

Helps you lose weight (with a balanced diet) The yield of brisk walking in terms of caloric performance is very high. «From an energy point of view, a 30-minute walk is even more effective than running» underlines Pontone. The mechanism must be sought in the methods and proportionality with which calories are consumed within the body. «When we carry out very intense activities such as the 100-metre sprint for example – explains the expert – we consume easily available energy supplies, i.e. the sugar depositsimmediately available. When we go to make more aerobic and prolonged efforts over time we also go to affect the energy reserves that derive from adipose tissue and this is why brisk walking has a greater yield than a short but intense effort. Provided, however, that thephysical activity lasts for at least 20 minutes so as to go to affect the fat. Brisk walking associated with controlled and balanced nutrition is an excellent strategy for lose weight». See also Gravedona, outbreak at the Covid positive hospital twenty hospitalized

How to regulate your speed: foot always in contact with the ground What are the tempos of the brisk walk? Actually walking times would go personalized by age, gender, health condition of the patient and walking habits. A study by the University of Massachusetts, published in a special issue of the British Journal of Sports Medicine in 2018 concluded that by brisk walking we mean, on average, 100 steps per minute. But this is just a standardization. «In truth, the individual subject knows what a relaxing walk is for himself and he must adapt a brisk walk. The important thing to check is that it must never be the detachment of the feet from the ground so you have to go as fast as possible while maintaining foot contact with the ground at all times otherwise it becomes one corsa, which is not suitable for everyone» suggests Gianluca Pontone. The advantage of brisk walking is that there is no risk of exaggerating because the person limits himself: «If the rule of do not take your feet off the groundtherefore not to make that activity become a race, and to proceed without going into respiratory distress, is a way to self-determination to one’s own functional capacity».

Where to walk and when Better to walk in nature: woods, parks, country or mountain paths. Brisk walking in the city is of course not recommended due to pollution. «You can also work on the conveyor belt in the gym, particularly in the winter season, even if there is never the same yield as on the road because the friction forces are simulated and are not the ones we have in the real world: the resistance of the roller is not identical to that of the body on the firm ground”. See also Covid outbreak at San Giovanni di Dio in Crotone, the doctors' SOS: "Critical situation"

There really is no best time to walk, better to do it when you feel energetically in the best conditions and this depends on the circadian rhythm of each one. «Generally the morning brings more advantages – reflects Pontone – while for the evening there are advantages and disadvantages, and it is very subjective. Sport immediately reduces appetite and moving before dinner could reduce the evening caloric intake, which in dietary regimens is the one that weighs the most because the calories from dinner are the ones that are assimilated the most. On the other hand, sporting activity can increase the circulation ofadrenaline and can determine a bit of insomnia».