The Benefits of Cold Therapy for Training Recovery and Performance

How to Beat the Heat and Stay Cool During Training

As temperatures rise, athletes and fitness enthusiasts are faced with the challenge of training in hot and humid conditions. The heat and humidity not only make workouts more tiring, but they can also affect performance and increase the risk of heat-related illnesses. However, there are some practical tips that can help individuals train effectively and stay cool during intense workouts.

One trick that athletes can use to bring down their body temperature rapidly is inspired by American soldiers during the “Desert Storm” period. They would insert their hands into a “cold oven” for a few minutes to cool down their bodies. Matteo Cerri, a neurophysiologist and professor at the University of Bologna, explains that this trick targets areas with high heat loss, such as the hands and feet, and prevents the body’s defense systems against the cold from activating. Putting hands in cold water after a run, for example, can provide immediate relief and help the body cool down faster.

Heat regulation is also dependent on sweat evaporation. The more water vapor present in the environment, the less sweat can evaporate, and the less effectively body heat can be dispersed. It is important to be aware of the ambient conditions and adjust training accordingly to maximize sweat evaporation and cooling.

In addition to the thermal imbalance caused by heat and humidity, the cardiovascular system also undergoes stress during workouts. The heart must continue to support muscle function, which requires diverting blood flow to the skin to increase the body surface for caloric exchanges and dissipating heat. This deviation of blood flow can affect muscle function and performance due to reduced blood availability. To compensate, the heart may increase its work by accelerating its contraction frequency. Dehydration resulting from excessive sweating can further exacerbate this functional imbalance.

To combat these challenges, experts recommend acclimatizing to hot and humid conditions gradually. This involves reducing workloads, increasing exercise duration gradually, and allowing the body to adapt to the heat and humidity over a period of 2-3 weeks. The acclimatization program should be personalized based on factors such as age, gender, existing health conditions, and fitness level. Training outdoors during the cooler hours of the morning or in air-conditioned gyms can also help mitigate the effects of heat and humidity.

Proper hydration is crucial during training in hot conditions. For shorter workouts, drinking water after the exercise is sufficient. For longer workouts, pre-hydration from the day before is important, and athletes should continue to consume small quantities of liquids (150-250 ml) every 20 minutes. Mineral waters with high saline content, containing calcium, potassium, magnesium, and sodium, can be beneficial. It is important to drink before feeling thirsty to maintain hydration levels.

However, athletes must be cautious with cold foods and drinks. While they can provide temporary relief, extremely cold items can send contradictory signals to the brain, potentially increasing heat production instead of reducing it. It is crucial to find a balance between cooling the body and avoiding extreme temperature changes.

In hot and humid conditions, athletes are at increased risk of exertional heatstroke. Symptoms such as nausea, headache, dizziness, or cramps can indicate heat stress that the body cannot compensate for. It is important to listen to the body and take immediate action by sheltering from the sun, drinking water or sports drinks, removing excess clothing, and applying cold compresses to the neck, armpits, and groin. In severe cases of exertional heatstroke, characterized by a core temperature above 40-40.5°C, rapid cooling within 30 minutes is crucial. This can be achieved through cold water immersion or rotating ice/wet towels. Once a reasonable temperature is reached, seeking medical attention is necessary.

Training in hot and humid conditions can be challenging, but with the right strategies, athletes can stay safe and maintain their performance levels. Acclimatization, proper hydration, and paying attention to the body’s signals are key to beating the heat and achieving effective workouts.

