The Benefits of Eating Ripe Bananas vs. Unripe Bananas: Which is Better for Your Health?

Should bananas be eaten unripe or ripe? Here are the benefits of this fruit on the body and on health in general depending on the degree of ripeness.

The banana, with its curved shape and bright color, is a ftropical burp rightfully entered the daily dieta, both adults and children who eat it from the first months of life.

Banana is one source of nourishment that accompanies man in different phases of his maturationpresenting various stages of flavors and colours, ranging from the green of unripe fruits to intense yellow and ending with dark brown, typical of very ripe bananas.

Depending on the level of ripeness of this fruit we can have more or less benefits: the nutritional properties of bananas therefore change depending on whether they are ripe bananas.

How good are unripe or ripe bananas for our health? Let’s discover it together through the different ways in which this fruit that is loved by adults and children can be consumed in our daily diet.

Green bananas: in which cases is it good to eat an unripe banana

Green bananas are a resistant starch concentrate, a type of fiber that escapes digestion in the upper intestine and reaches the colon intact, where it serves as nourishment for beneficial bacterial flora. This process not only contributes to a healthier gut, but also helps moderate blood glucose levels, making green bananas a strategic food option for those with diabetes or those watching their blood sugar levels.

Furthermore, resistant starch can promote a longer feeling of satiety, thus supporting dietary strategies for weight control. However, the richness of starch can make green bananas less digestible and potentially heavy on the stomachor, an aspect to consider in their introduction into the daily diet.

Ripe bananas, a panacea for intestinal transit and DNA production

As it matures, the starch in bananas converts into simple sugars, which facilitate digestion and accentuate its sweet flavour. This transformation is accompanied by an increase in antioxidants, which protect cells from oxidative stress. Ripe bananas are therefore an excellent source of immediate energy, thanks to their natural sweetness and the presence of vitamins and minerals such as potassium, which plays a crucial role in the regulation of blood pressure and muscle function. Maturation also brings an increase in soluble fiber, which can help regulate intestinal transit and maintain a sense of satiety.

Ripe bananas with brown spots are not only sweeter, but also richer in folic acid, essential for the production of DNA and for the prevention of congenital defects during pregnancy. Their soft texture makes them ideal for crushing and using in dessert recipes, such as cakes and muffins, where they can replace added sugars or fats. Furthermore, the breakdown of chlorophyll that occurs in very ripe bananas further increases antioxidant levels, although the fiber content tends to decrease.

