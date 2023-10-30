The Benefits of Infusion Biotherapy for Improving General Health and Metabolism

Infusion Biotherapy: A Holistic Treatment for Improved Health and Metabolism

Taking care of your well-being means not only seeking medical help when you are sick but also focusing on prevention and overall health. Holistic medicine embraces this approach and emphasizes the importance of prevention. One of the most fascinating and effective holistic treatments available today is infusion biotherapy.

Infusion biotherapy involves providing the body with essential nutrients, vitamins, amino acids, and minerals through intravenous infusion. This therapy aims to optimize cellular balance and strengthen the biological foundations of the body. Dr. Giuliano Pezzanera, a surgeon, homeopath, acupuncturist, and expert in infusion biotherapy, notes that this treatment goes beyond simply addressing symptoms and focuses on improving the body’s overall well-being.

While nutrition plays a vital role in providing the necessary substances for optimal bodily functions, it may not always meet the increased demand during certain conditions. Infusional biotherapy ensures the correct intake of vitamins, minerals, and amino acids through intravenous infusion, which is considered free of unwanted side effects since the substances used are already present in the body.

Infusion biotherapy has numerous positive effects on physical and mental performance. By increasing overall energy levels, it promotes toxin elimination, regulates metabolism, strengthens natural defenses, rebalances hormonal production, and reduces anxiety and stress levels. It also benefits both microcirculation and macrocirculation. Moreover, it improves liver functionality and positively impacts the metabolism of carbohydrates, proteins, and lipids.

This treatment can be used for preventive and curative purposes and can be integrated with other therapies. It shows effectiveness in autoimmune diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, immune deficiencies, infections resistant to antibiotics, metabolic syndrome, fibromyalgia, and chronic fatigue. Additionally, it is valuable in supporting chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Infusion biotherapy offers flexibility as it allows for the simultaneous use of multiple biopharmaceuticals, customized based on individual needs. Vitamin complexes are frequently administered to increase vitality and slow down cellular aging. Vitamin C strengthens the immune system, while glutathione acts as a powerful antioxidant and promotes detoxification and cellular regeneration. Both glutathione and vitamin C help prevent flu infections.

The total bioavailability of infusion biotherapy stems from intravenous administration, bypassing the gastrointestinal system. This ensures faster absorption and availability of the infused substances in the bloodstream. Treatment sessions typically last between 20 minutes to an hour, allowing patients to resume their normal activities immediately after.

Infusion biotherapy presents a promising approach to improving general health and metabolism. Its holistic nature and personalized approach make it a valuable addition to preventive and curative healthcare practices. Embracing this therapy can lead to enhanced well-being and a strengthened foundation for overall health.

