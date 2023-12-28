The Benefits of Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) for Skin Rejuvenation and Age Spot Reduction

Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Treatment: A Solution for Aging Skin and Sun Damage

Intense pulsed light, also known as IPL, has become a popular and essential technique in current aesthetic medicine. Dr. María José Espiñeira, a specialist in the Aesthetic Medicine Unit of the Quirónsalud Córdoba Hospital, highlights the wide variety of treatments and benefits that IPL offers for the skin.

IPL consists of a polychromatic light source emitted in pulses, with an effect based on selective photothermolysis. This means that the energy supplied to the tissue has a selective action on specific target molecules, such as melanin, water, and hemoglobin, without affecting adjacent structures.

Filters are applied to IPL to limit the range of wavelengths emitted, allowing for precise treatments of various skin conditions, including pigmented or vascular lesions, photoepilation, and photo rejuvenation. This versatile technique can reduce the signs of aging, eliminate stress marks on the face, and treat spots caused by sun damage.

Dr. Espiñeira emphasizes that IPL is as effective as laser treatments and is a growing option due to its non-ablative nature, allowing for quick incorporation into work and social life. The latest IPL devices can correct pigmented and vascular lesions, providing luminosity and unifying skin tone, as well as demonstrating its effect on skin rejuvenation.

Before undergoing IPL treatment, it is crucial to receive a proper diagnosis from a dermatology specialist. Additionally, it is recommended to have 3 to 5 sessions with 4-week intervals between each one for optimal results. The use of high sun protection and avoidance of direct sun exposure are important after treatment, as sunspots have a tendency to reappear without proper protection.

The effectiveness and versatility of IPL treatments make it a popular choice for addressing various skin issues and achieving a more youthful and radiant appearance.

Share this: Facebook

X

