Beach holidays are not only a great way to switch off and relax after all the work commitments of the year, but they are also a way to improve your health. Thanks to the marine climate, in fact, it is full of vitamin D and iodine, essential elements in the treatment of various diseases.

We often think of vacation al mare just as a perfect way to unplug and leave behind all the work commitments and worries that have caused us stress over the year. In reality, however, the mare it is a panacea for both adults and children: the rays of the sun, the salt water, the sea air and the activities that can be done along the beach are an excellent remedy for many pathologies.

To explain how much the mare can do well, both at the level physicist that psychological, was the endocrine and vascular surgeon of the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Luca Revelli, who intervened in Sardinia precisely to list the benefits of the thalassotherapy.

Sea therapy: the benefits of the marine climate

Thank you at the exhibition ai Sun raysal mare you can increase the levels of vitamin Dessential for both the youngest, as it stimulates thegrowth hormoneboth for the well-being of the greatest, providing osteoporosis, osteopenia e fractures pathological especially as age advances.

Another fundamental element that is linked to the husband’s environment is it iodine, which is very important for hormones of the thyroid. By eating fish and shellfish, as well as products such as fruit and vegetables grown on the land in the area, iodine intake is guaranteed and is very important for those suffering from problems with thyroid.

Even those who suffer from respiratory pathology o allergies can draw several benefits from the sea air, rich in mineral salts (such as sodium chloride, iodine, potassium, calcium, silicon, magnesium). Also recommended walk in the water, which help the circulation: those who suffer from swollen legs will immediately see the first positive effects after a walk by the sea.

Beach holidays: the psychological benefits

Il mare is also good for those who suffer from sindromi depressive, because the marine climate has a positive influence onhumor. One of the main methods of fighting depression is the “Light therapy”, which aims to rebuild the righteous biological rhythms of each, to try to recover.

Obviously, then, the climate of mare it also prompts you to follow habits that are fundamental to the physical well-being: just think of the many outdoor activities, from walking to cycling, up to a healthier diet.