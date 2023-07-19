The Benefits of Resistance Exercises in Preventing Alzheimer’s: A Simple and Affordable Therapy

Including Resistance Exercises in Sports Routine Helps Prevent Alzheimer’s, Study Finds

A recent study conducted by Brazilian researchers from the Federal University of San Paulo (UNIFESP) and the University of São Paulo (USP) suggests that including resistance exercises in the sports routine can help prevent or delay the onset of Alzheimer’s disease.

It has been widely recognized that various activities benefit the overall health of individuals, such as improving balance and flexibility, strengthening bones, controlling weight, protecting joints, and even enhancing memory performance. However, this new study highlights the neuroprotective effects that resistance exercises can have on preventing Alzheimer’s.

While it may be challenging for elderly individuals and dementia patients to engage in high-intensity aerobic exercises, resistance training has been extensively studied for its potential benefits in combating Alzheimer’s. The research focused on transgenic mice with a mutation that leads to the accumulation of beta amyloid plaques in the brain, a hallmark characteristic of the disease.

During the study, the mice were trained to climb a ladder with loads on their tails, simulating resistance training similar to what humans can do in gyms. After four weeks, blood samples were taken to measure the levels of plasma corticosterone, which is equivalent to cortisol in humans and increases in response to stress, thereby increasing the risk of Alzheimer’s.

The results showed that the exercise-trained mice had normal hormone levels, similar to the control group without the mutation. Additionally, analysis of their brain tissue revealed a decreased formation of beta-amyloid plaques, suggesting that physical activity can reverse the neuropathological alterations that cause the clinical symptoms of Alzheimer’s.

Further, the researchers studied the behavior of the mice using the open field test, which measures anxiety levels. They found that resistance exercise reduced hyperlocality at levels similar to the control group, among mice with the Alzheimer’s-associated phenotype. This is significant as agitation, restlessness, and wandering are common early symptoms of Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia.

Resistance exercise is emerging as an effective strategy to prevent or delay the onset of sporadic Alzheimer’s symptoms, which can be multifactorial and associated with aging. The anti-inflammatory action of resistance exercise is believed to be one of the main reasons for its effectiveness.

The study also calls for the creation of public policies to promote resistance exercises as an affordable alternative or adjunctive therapy for Alzheimer’s. It highlights the potential cost savings if the onset of symptoms in older patients can be postponed for ten years.

Resistance exercises are one of the four types of exercise recommended by the World Health Organization, along with strength, balance, and flexibility exercises. These exercises can include activities like brisk walking, running, dancing, cycling, and climbing stairs.

The objective of resistance training is to improve aerobic and anaerobic endurance by contracting specific muscles against external resistance. It is considered essential for increasing muscle mass, strength, bone density, overall body composition, functional capacity, and balance. Resistance exercises also play a vital role in preventing or mitigating muscular atrophy, also known as sarcopenia, and facilitating the performance of daily tasks.

Overall, this study emphasizes the potential benefits of including resistance exercises in sports routines to prevent or delay the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. It provides further evidence for the importance of physical activity in maintaining brain health and highlights the need for public policies to promote and support resistance exercise as a preventive measure for Alzheimer’s.