“7 Simple Resistance Exercises To Increase Strength and Prevent Diabetes”

Research in the field of training and fitness has advanced significantly, driven by scientific evidence of the immense health benefits it provides. However, the growing diversity and complexity of bodybuilding exercises present a challenge for individuals trying to identify the best type of training for their specific needs. With various workout options ranging from strength training to aerobic and an assortment of unique movements, many are left overwhelmed.

Flavio de Castro Magalhaes, a specialized researcher in health benefits of resistance training, and professor of Exercise Sciences and director of the Exercise Physiology Laboratory at the University of New Mexico, has developed a revolutionary and straightforward resistance training routine using only 7 exercises easily found in any normal gym. His research has demonstrated that resistance or strength training offers not only increased muscle strength and size but also provides a wide variety of physical and mental health benefits. His work suggests that resistance training can play a role in preventing type 2 diabetes, among other health benefits.

The connection between strength training and diabetes is especially crucial. Magalhaes has conducted research to understand the effect of resistance training on insulin resistance, a critical factor in the development of type 2 diabetes. The study began with 15 individuals with risks for insulin sensitivity, predominantly older adults with moderate to severe obesity and central obesity.

In his groundbreaking study, participants showed greater sensitivity to insulin after a single exercise session, illustrating the substantial impact of resistance training. The key to Magalhaes’ resistance exercise routine lies in its simplicity. The regimen includes 7 exercises: Deadlift, Bench press, Shoulder press, Chest press, Leg press, Leg curl, and Leg extension. These exercises are performed in 3 sets with variable weight, which could be completed rapidly.

Magalhaes’ observations indicate the potential of resistance training as a practical and convenient option for individuals who feel they do not have time for exercise, dispelling the common misconception that aerobic exercise is the only way to promote health. The initial findings of the study have shown positive impacts on insulin resistance, demonstrating the potential of resistance exercise.

In summary, while aerobic exercise has been the focus of health improvement research for years, the benefits of resistance exercise cannot be overlooked. Magalhaes’ research aims to demonstrate that resistance training is not only effective in increasing muscle strength but can also significantly improve overall health. The study challenges the conventional wisdom that resistance training is solely for increasing muscle size and strength, by showing that it also provides an array of health benefits.

