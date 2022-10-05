Physical exercise, as we know, is an excellent ally for the well-being of body and mind, and the constant and lasting practice of yoga can prove to be really very useful, especially if exercised in the morning, but what are the real advantages in doing this type of physical activity?

Lo yoga is a practice of oriental origin that leads to the search for inner balance through the union of movement physicist, breathing technique e you meditation. The posture that are taken during this practice help to find theinner and physical balancemain objective of the yoga.

Practice it regularly yogaand with consistency, it can lead to significant benefits for both Welfare of body than your own interiorityand carry out this activity at morning it can prove to be a really advantageous ally.

Yoga: the benefits of constant morning activity

Engage in physical activity at the morningin general, it is a habit that over time can help the body and mind in the search for a good balance, as well as counteracting a sedentary lifestyle, and specifically yogacan be a significant tool for improving one’s own physical and inner state.

Between benefits main that can be drawn from a constant practice over time yoga in the morning I’m there flexibility and the resistence of the body, in addition to an improvement of breathing and ability to concentration. Not only that, even it mood can receive improvements from yoga.

Also acting on the relaxation and the relaxationcan also act positively on the conciliation of the sleeppartly counteracting the difficulty in being able to fall asleep.

The sun salutation

Among the main exercises of the yoga that is practiced in the morning there is undoubtedly the Surya Namaskara, better known as Greetings to sole.

Just from the name it is possible to guess like this sequence of positions helps those who practice them to positively position themselves towards the new day that is about to begin, greeting the natural light that from morning will accompany the day until sunset.