EXCLUSIVE – The Guardia di Finanza has started the notifications for the crimes of aggravated culpable epidemic, multiple manslaughter, refusal of official documents for twenty suspects. For the former premier Conte and the former minister Speranza, the transmission of the documents to the Court of Ministers is being prepared. Among the suspects also the president of the ISS Brusaferro, the president of the Superior Council of Health Locatelli, the then president of the CTS Miozzo and that of the civil protection Borrelli

Investigate the then Prime Minister Joseph Conte and the former Minister of Health Robert Hopethe newly reconfirmed president of Lombardy Attilio Fontana and his former welfare adviser, Julius Gallera, remained out of the Regional Council in the last electoral round. It’s still. Different suspects key executives of the Ministry of Health, not all former; the president of the Higher Institute of Health Silvio Brusaferro; the coordinator of the first Scientific Technical Committee Agostino Miozzo; the then head of the Civil Defense Angelo Borrelli and the president of the Superior Council of Health Frank Locatelli.

Three years after the start of the pandemic, the Bergamo prosecutor’s office closed the investigation into the handling of the first wave. The Guardia di Finanza has started the notifications of the final notices for the crimes of aggravated culpable epidemic, multiple manslaughter, refusal of official documents for twenty suspects. For former Prime Minister Conte – to whom prosecutors dispute aggravated manslaughter epidemic, multiple manslaughter – and former minister Speranza – to whom prosecutors dispute aggravated manslaughter epidemic, multiple manslaughter and refusal of official documents – is preparing the transmission of the documents to the Court of Ministers.

The investigation, conducted by a pool of magistrates led by the deputy prosecutor Maria Christina Rota and by the investigators of the Guardia di Finanza, concerns, among other things, the failure to update e the failure to implement the pandemic plans at national and regional level, but also the renunciation of establishing the red zone at the end of February 2020 in the Municipalities of Alzano Lombardo and Nembro. The Val Seriana, in the Bergamo area, will go down in history for the number of deaths and infections for the Wuhan of Europe, and the images of three years ago of army trucks full of coffins will go around the world. The accusations made by the prosecutors regarding the lack of red zone were able to count on the famous advice of the microbiologist Andrea Crisantinow a Pd senator, together with the coroner Ernesto D’Aloja and the former director of the ASL of Pavia Daniele Donati.

Recently the prosecutor of Bergamo Antonio Chiappanion the occasion of the inauguration of the judicial year, on 28 January last, had outlined the framework of the investigations to outline the extent of the investigative findings which “have ascertained serious omissions in the assessment of pandemic risks and in the management of the first phase of the pandemic”. That is, in the spring of 2020, when, as Chiappani remarked, the Covid-19 in the Bergamo area “caused over three thousand victims” to stick only to the established numbers, given that between the end of February and April 2020 excess mortality registered in that area was 6,200 people compared to the average of the same period of previous years.

The M5s leader released a note to comment on the news: “I hear news about the Bergamo investigation. I immediately anticipate my maximum availability and collaboration with the judiciary. I am calm in front of the country and to the Italian citizens for having worked with the utmost commitment and with full sense of responsibility during one of the hardest moments experienced by our Republic”.

