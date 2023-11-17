The Best and Worst Fish for Weight Loss: What You Need to Know

Experts Warn: Not All Fish Are Good for Weight Loss

Fish is generally considered a healthy food choice, but not all varieties are beneficial for weight loss. According to dietitians, it is essential to know which types of fish to include in a balanced diet in order to achieve weight loss goals.

Some fish are rich in essential nutrients such as Omega-3 fatty acids, high-quality proteins, and a variety of vitamins and minerals, making them the right choice for a healthy diet. On the other hand, there are fish varieties that should be avoided due to their different characteristics.

Cardiologist and dietitian Michelle Routhstein advises individuals to understand the nutritional contribution of each type of fish and choose the best options to include in their diet plan. Some fish are well known for being extremely healthy and beneficial, while others should be consumed in moderation or avoided altogether.

The best fish from a nutritional standpoint include salmon, which is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and beneficial for cardiovascular and brain health. Other recommended fish include oysters, sardines, halibut, and red snapper, all of which offer various health benefits such as anti-inflammatory properties, iron, selenium, and vitamin B6.

Conversely, there are fish varieties that should be avoided or eaten very rarely. Sole, farmed tilapia, orange roughy, and shark are among the worst fish choices due to their low nutrient content, high levels of contaminants, antibiotics, and mercury. While tuna can be consumed in moderation for its Omega-3 and vitamin B content, individuals should be mindful of the potential presence of mercury.

Therefore, it is important for individuals to make informed choices about the types of fish they include in their diet in order to achieve and maintain a healthy weight. The key lies in understanding the nutritional value of different fish varieties and making the best choices for overall health and well-being.

