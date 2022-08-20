Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 2 has arrived as part of the expansion (free for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers), which will bring 48 additional tracks to the game between 2022 and 2023. The biggest surprise in the second wave is that there is a brand new track, while the rest still use Mario Kart Tour and other former Mario Kart games as their base. As we did with the first one, from now on we’ll review what we can play online and in local mode.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 2 Track

radish cup

One Minute in New York (Mario Kart Tour)

Mario Circuit 3 (Super Mario Kart)

Calimari Desert (Mario Kart 64)

Valuigi Pinball (Mario Kart DS)

Here is an ad:

propeller cup

Sydney Dash (Mario Kart Tour)

Snow (Mario Kart: Super Circuit)

Mushroom Canyon (Mario Kart Wii)

Sky High Sundae (NEW – Mario Kart Tour)

New track! anti-gravity! And a great jump from the paraglider!Sky-High Sundaeis the first completely original track to be part of the Booster Pass, as the previous track (never seen in console form before) is from the MK Tour. This is exciting for now and even more so for the future as the doors to more originals and new experiences will be released hand in hand with the mobile game as the song only took a few days to release in a free version .

Here is an ad:

It’s just my luck though, as Sky High Sundae is the worst route on this wave, and probably the worst route in the entire game. It’s completely inspired by Fall Guys, not only for the overwhelming color scheme, but also for the level design itself. It’s another oval (we already have Baby Park and Excitebike Arena) with platforms to jump on, very short reaction times, and lots of danger of falling, whether it’s an abyss or a lower-quality pitch. Still, driving isn’t fun, and playing online isn’t a real battle. Plus, a middle track looks like an obstacle at first glance, giving you an unexpected boost that’s visually odd.

Let’s change our tone. Why break something when it’s okay.This is based onWaluigi PinballThe Philosophy, one of the series’ signature tracks, is finally back. As you remember, those connected curves and those balls are ready to destroy your game. Nintendo has gone to great lengths to recreate the visuals so that we can enjoy it while driving and watching. Looking out from the front of the car, it’s satisfying to observe the twisting curves on the horizon that are waiting for you beneath this pinball machine. This is a good match for another requested track in the past;Kalimari Desert, became very popular in MK7 after Mario Kart 64. This remake is inspired by an already remastered mobile course where you do enter via train tracks, but despite its simplicity, it gets a third lap to give it more life.

Sydney SprintAlso a very high quality. I don’t know about it because I’m not a player of the mobile version and I’m very happy with everything it has to offer. First, because it breaks the square design of other city courts (yes, the streets are like that, but that’s fiction), making it a more diverse lane than what Tokyo, Paris, and New York offer. Equally important is the beauty of its cityscape, saturated with water and nature, and crowned with its popular opera house building, which crosses without thinking.Contrary to meNew York Minute, it’s like a clone of the other two in DLC Wave 1, so it’s boring. It has been preserved thanks to its wonderful explosion and cheerful melody in Central Park.

Towards the end of this review, there are three other courses that are very different.Mario Circuit 3Are speed, driving and fast lap lovers, as always, so it will have its pro and anti groups.Snow LandIt looks pretty simple, but thanks to its visual updates, it’s a fairly attractive track, and it also lends intensity to a fight with a couple of mushrooms, which is always fun for online gameplay.andMushroom CanyonNeither big nor bad, it functions to satisfy those millions of Wii gamers, but it’s still a pain in the neck as the mushroom bounce effect is brutally delivered. It’s too bad there are two tracks with mushrooms in the first two waves.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 2 had a pleasant taste in my mouth, even better than the first one. It’s great because there are so many great courses, and it’s a step better because of the technical style of work. There’s less of a quick transition from mobile to console, more technical detail in the base game, and cheaper textures. That’s why the new and expected track Sky-High Sundae let it down.

The negative point is that online now looks like Google Maps because the “random” system only picks suggestions from DLC and people ask for them. Given that three of the four cities are very similar to each other (Ninja Shudo is more or less the same), I miss the variety others offered, now forgotten, like Wild Woods, Music Park, or Tick-Tock Clock.