The best breakfast in the world according to nutritionists.

Oats have purifying properties, protect the digestive system, regulate cholesterol and help you lose weight, thanks to its satiating efficacy. Find out how you can enjoy it for breakfast with these three delicious recipes.

Oats: satiating, purifying

Rich in fiber, oats slow down the absorption of blood sugar, which means that you don’t experience a blood sugar spike and you don’t feel hungry for a longer time.

This is why it is highly recommended to take it for breakfast. Like? Easy: with yoghurt, milk, vegetable drinks, dried fruit, as a porridge, in the form of tartlets…

Oats, yogurt, raspberries and papaya

In a glass jar place a layer of ground oat flakes with hazelnuts and sunflower seeds. On top, place a layer of ground raspberries with a little honey. Then add a layer of soy yogurt and finally some whole raspberries with pieces of papaya.

It is prepared in a quarter of an hour.

Porridge

To prepare an oat porridge, all you have to do is heat the oat flakes in a saucepan with a pinch of salt and water and mix over low heat until you get a kind of gruel.

Once ready, you can add cold milk, chopped fruit, dried fruit, various seeds.

Oat cake with tomato and cottage cheese

If you like savory breakfast, you can try this delicious cake. You need: eight egg whites, 70 grams of rolled oats, a teaspoon of baking powder, tomatoes and cottage cheese.

Beat the egg whites with the oats, add the yeast and a pinch of salt, then start beating again. Put a pan on the heat and pour this preparation into it little by little. Wait a minute or two for it to set and then turn it over. Spread the tartlets with cottage cheese and then put the chopped tomato on top.

A degree in food science in his pocket, a great passion for writing on his fingers. I’m particularly interested in recycling and DIY, but I like writing about any subject, as long as it’s curious and engaging. and I like photography and travelling.

