Tired of looking at the numerous beautiful bobs that look just perfect on straight hair? At the same time, you are not sure whether your curly mane can cope well with such a short haircut? We can feel that. But short hair actually looks great on any hair type and here we have rounded up some curly short hairstyles to prove it. Be inspired and gather courage for a short haircut for curly hair – just in time for the beginning of spring.

Short trendy hairstyles with curls: the face-framing curly bob

There is no finer accessory for a woman than well-set hair. And while straight strands have their charm, curls are actually the hair style that turns heads. Perfectly styled curls are a jewel in themselves and are often the envy of the women who have them.

When it comes to hair length, a long mane isn’t for everyone and curly hair in particular knows all too well how much care and styling long locks require. If you’ve been wanting a shorter cut for spring, we’ve got good news. Short hair is back in trend, and curls are no exception.

A slightly layered bob is the best hairstyle for short curly hair. The gentle layers prevent the cut from looking boxy and add movement to your tresses. The strands are cut around the face in such a way that they frame it and set the scene perfectly.

As with all curly hairstyles, always rely on a hairstylist who knows your natural curls well. He should give you a short haircut that suits your unique curl pattern, density, texture and face shape. Don’t forget: A good curl cut needs the right products to accentuate your natural curls and keep your hair healthy.

Curly short hairstyles with bangs: A flattering trend look

It is often said that bangs do not go well with curly hair. But that is completely wrong. Not only can you wear bangs, but you can look extra chic with a short, tousled version. Curly bangs are a great choice for shorter hair and give off that ’80s vibe that’s so popular right now. Especially for women with square faces, curly bangs are an easy way to flatter the face. The look pairs wonderfully with a long bob with face-framing strands.

Blunt curly bob with deep side parting

Usually with curly hairstyles there is no straight line to be seen in the haircut. However, since blunt haircuts or blunt cuts are very popular at the moment the blunt cut curly bob in spring 2023 also to the trend hairstyles for curls. Styled with a deep side parting, this hairstyle gets a playful touch and becomes an instant eye-catcher. Again, don’t forget: With short, curly hair, the right styling is the be-all and end-all. Whether your curls look bushy or clearly defined depends on the product used.

The chin-length bob is perfect for women over 40!

Curls are not just curls. The different curl types indicate how strongly the hair is curled. It depends on which hairstyle you should choose and which products are the right ones. For example, if you have type 2b or 2c wavy hair, then a chin length bob a great choice for the curly short hairstyle. The cut is particularly flattering on mature women in their 40s and looks great even with some gray hair.

Curly short hairstyles for thin hair

After a certain age, hair becomes thinner and weaker, making styling even more difficult. That’s why many women over 50 opt for a short haircut that conceals this weakness. For all older ladies struggling with thin, curly hair, we recommend the round bob as a suitable haircut for spring. It offers a lot of volume and shows off the beautiful curls well.

The pixie cut is ideal for spring

Would you like it even shorter? Then you simply cannot go wrong with a pixie cut. The curly short haircut looks very modern and somehow cheeky, and exudes self-confidence. There are also several ways to wear and style it. Whether longer or shorter, with or without bangs, monochrome or with highlights – there is something for everyone.

Style a curly pixie

Curly short hairstyles like that Wet-Look-Pixie are a cool styling variant for special occasions such as weddings and baptisms as well as for a party evening. And since spring is the official start of the celebrations, you’ll be bang on trend for the next occasion with this hairstyle.

Short haircut with curls and highlights

A curly pixie with bangs and highlights is also a great way to freshen up your look for spring. And that without having to decide on a completely new hair color. When you go to the barber, ask for the best short haircut to give your tresses the most beautiful shape that flatters you. When you get highlights, remember to place them strategically. This gives your face a natural, sun-kissed look.