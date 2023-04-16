The best diets of the week from 10 to 16 April – DiLei

The Easter holidays they have given us a pleasant opportunity to satisfy our palate without thinking about diet, simply enjoying good food and the company of friends and relatives. But now, having left behind the excesses of the holidays, we have to get back in line: this is the best time for a short detox diet, so as to “cleanse” the body of the last binges. here are the advice of our experts.

Detox diet, how it works

We hear more and more often about the detox diet, a special diet aimed at detoxify the body and to cleanse it from the inside. But what does it really mean? And above all, does it work? It should be noted that, if you want to follow a program of this type, it is important to rely on expert hands and avoid doing it yourself: too long fasts, a predominantly liquid diet and excessive restrictions in general can compromise your health. If well set up, however, a detox diet can be really effective.

Adopting a healthy diet helps the body to purify itself: in this perspective, it is necessary to mainly integrate those foods that promote digestion, which improve intestinal transit and which support liver function. Green light therefore to foods low in fat and protein, those rich in fiber and those containing hepatoprotective molecules (such as artichokes and milk thistles). Also, it matters drink at least 1 and a half liters of water a dayeliminating – or at least considerably reducing – the consumption of carbonated drinks and alcohol.

Caffellatte, a panacea against inflammation

The importance of ahearty breakfast in the morning it is now well established in the scientific literature (and also in the habits of Italians), but a new study sheds particular light on the benefits of what is a pleasant “sin of gluttony”: caffellatte. Researchers at the University of Copenhagen have discovered that the mix of coffee and milk, at the base of a delicious cappuccino, creates an interesting combination of proteins and antioxidant substancesable to strengthen the immune system and fight inflammation.

In the research, published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistryit mainly highlights the role of polyphenols (contained in coffee beans) in combination with particular amino acids that make up proteins (of which milk is rich). The immune cells treated with this precious mix have demonstrated double effectiveness in counteracting inflammation, compared to those that had received only the polyphenols. In short, if these first results were to be confirmed, we would have in caffellatte much more than a rich tasting drink.

The thousand benefits of polyphenols

About polyphenols, although not in combination with amino acids are precious substances. Contained in many plant foods, they are important allies for our health. Their antioxidant properties are particularly known: they act as “scavengers”, neutralizing free radicals and counteracting their negative effects, which increase the risk of developing heart disease, diabetes and some forms of cancer. For this reason we should be careful to include it in our diet foods rich in them.

The category of polyphenols includes many bioactive substances such as flavanols, isoflavones and anthocyanins. Each of them is present in particular foods, all of vegetable origin. THE flavanoli, for example, they are contained in some types of fruit such as apples and black grapes, but also in tea, chocolate and wine. Soy, on the other hand, is rich in isoflavoneswhile the anthocyaninsresponsible for the red or purplish color, are present in berries, aubergines, cherries and strawberries.