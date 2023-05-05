The best, fastest and most effective weight loss diet: here’s what to do

Let’s find out the best slimming diet of 2023 and some of the most effective, following the advice of nutritionists.

The heat is near, the beach attracts many citizens. In the distance you can already hear the echo of the sea. It is in this spring period that many begin to go on a diet, hoping to get fit for the fateful costume test in August. Three months to regain the shape lost during the cold months, a bit short, actually, but better than nothing.

It goes without saying that in order to stay healthy and stay in line, one must follow a healthy diet throughout the year as well as practice a constant physical activity. However, a valid aid is represented by diets defined as “flash”, i.e. condensed into a few months. We must always be wary of diets that promise sudden weight loss, in a few days. Weight drops gradually!

The best diets of 2023 according to nutritionists

To lose weight you need to go to caloric deficit. It means that you need to consume more calories than you absorb through food. This does not mean starving, like the super-fast diets that make you lose too many kilos in a few days. An effective diet, in fact, involves a calculation based on your own daily calorie requirement.

Calorie deficit doesn’t have to never exceed 300/500 caloriesotherwise you die of hunger and various health problems can also arise. First of all, you need to establish your daily calorie requirement. For example, healthy adults need to eat, on average, about 2,500 calories a day for men and about 2,000 calories for women.

Of the calories to be taken, it is necessary to decrease an amount between 300 and 500, no more. A healthy diet also includes fiber consumptiona reduction of animal fats in favor of fats of vegetable origin, vegetable proteins, reduction of cholesterol intake. Furthermore, the consumption of white meat should be preferred instead of red meat, lean fish, as well as a reduction in alcohol, salt, fatty cheeses and sugars.

What are the best diets? Let’s find the podium

The Mediterranean diet, the best in the world, offers a wide range of foods, foods of all kinds and very versatile, and cooking techniques different from each other. The Nordic and Asian diets are also amazing. In the first, one is expected very low consumption of meat, preferring legumes and lean fish. In addition, berries, cereals, fermented milk, fruits and vegetables are consumed.

The second, the Asian one, however, involves the consumption of dishes such as rice, cereals, buckwheat, soy proteins, fish, seaweed and shellfish. But what are the best diets, according to experts? The intermittent fasting with system 16/8. In this type of diet you must fast for 16 hours, while in the remaining 8 hours you eat 2 or 3 meals. However, it must be said that this dietary approach is not suitable for everyone, as it puts the body under severe stress.

The zone diet, elaborated by the doctor Barry Sears, involves the consumption, for each meal, of a precise percentage of carbohydrates (40%), proteins (30%) and fats (30%). These proportions promote weight control and keep the body healthy, fighting inflammation. In this diet you must consume lots of fruit, lots of vegetables and foods a low glycemic indexand cut down on pasta, bread, rice, and refined grains.

Finally, the best elected diet is the TLC, or Therapeutic Lifestyle Changes, a diet promoted by the National Institute of Health, which reduces bad cholesterol levels and helps in weight loss. It is designed to fight American obesity, a blight on modern American society. Total fats must be 30% of ingested calories daily, and cholesterol must be reduced by 200 mg per day. The foods to be consumed are those of the Mediterranean diet.