The BEST Food in Disneyland for 2023

The 100th Anniversary Celebration of The Walt Disney Company is in full force, and like any good Disney celebration, it comes with some great celebratory food.

So, grab a napkin and a fork, because we’re going to dig into the BEST FOOD in Disneyland Resort for 2023!

With so much delicious food compressed into such a relatively small space, you could devote all of your time in Disneyland to just eating and skip all of the attractions, and though your tastebuds would be rejoicing, your stomach and your wallet might have other things to say. So, we’re breaking down the best options in each key food category to help you know how to prioritize your food purchases.

Best Snacks

Churros

The Churro at Disneyland might be one of the most iconic and popular snacks, ever. Though you can also find churros at Disney World, somehow, they just taste better at Disneyland. Whether it’s the lack of humidity that Disneyland experiences or perhaps the flavors just bloom in that glorious southern California sun, but have you even been to Disneyland if you didn’t have a churro?

You’ll find the classic churros around the park, but you can’t miss them at the Frontierland Churro Cart, and you’ll also find some festive seasonal options there.

Dole Whip

We’re following one iconic Disneyland treat with another, the DOLE Whip. This dairy-free citrus soft serve is cold, refreshing, and slightly addictive. It now comes in a variety of flavors beyond the original pineapple. You can find it in strawberry, mango, lime, raspberry, coconut, and more!

At Disneyland, you can pick up this cool treat at Tropical Hideaway or Tiki Juice Bar in Adventureland, but DOLE Whip is so popular, you’ll see it pop up all around the park in seasonal offerings.

Matterhorn Macaroon

Grab this mountain-sized cookie at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, themed after the classic Disneyland ride, Matterhorn Bobsleds.

This macaroon was coconutty and sweet with the perfect cakey texture. The icing on top is a little sweet and adds the perfect creamy finish to this sweet snack!

Beignets

By now you’ve probably heard the news — Splash Mountain is undergoing a major transformation at Magic Kingdom and Disneyland to become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. And New Orleans Square is making room for the new Tiana’s Palace dining location. French Market Restaurant and the Mint Julep Bar have CLOSED to make way for this new spot, and with the Mint Julep Bar closed, many are worried about where to find the beloved Mickey beignets…but we have the answer!

You can now purchase Mickey beignets at Royal Street Veranda. It’s the restaurant next door to Pirates of the Caribbean.

Sand

This may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of yummy Disney treats, but don’t count this one out. When it comes to savory snacks, the Chimichanga at Stage Door Cafe is right up there with the Corn Dog. The crispy fried burritos are filled with beef, beans, and packed with flavor.

This snack is truly the “Beauty and the Beast” of Disney food. Because this snack is far more than it’s deep fried appearance, it has the snack-heart of gold.

Best Quick Service

Bengal Barbecue

The home of skewers filled with pork, chicken, beef, and even veggies, if you want your food on a skewer or kabob’ed, this is your spot. Full flavored and marinated.

The food might be a little salty, but you can find something for every dietary restriction here, whether you’re a carnivore, omnivore, herbivore, gluten-free, vegan, or whatever your pleasure, you can find something (and something TASTY) at Bengal Barbecue.

Ronto Roasters

Ronto Wraps are one of the most popular items to make its way to Earth from Batuu at the far reaches of the outer rim of the galaxy. The Ronto Wrap is roasted pork, grilled pork sausage, peppercorn sauce, and slaw all wrapped up in pita bread.

Or you can find a breakfast version during the morning. It’s bright, it’s flavorful, it’s tangy. It’s everything you could want in a handheld space food.

Hungry Bear Restaurant

This Critter Country staple hosts some pretty darned tasty sandwiches. If you have picky eaters, this is a good spot to find a burger or some loaded fries. But don’t sleep on the BBQ Chicken Salad or the Honey-Spiced Chicken Sandwich.

This is also home to the 100 Anniversary Celebration Lemon Chiffon Pie, which might just have us buying a Magic Key Pass just so we can eat one every day.

Red Rose Taverne

What’s not to love about the Red Rose Taverne? A burger with pastrami — love. Slow-cooked beef poutine — love. The Grey Stuff Gateau with layers of white chocolate mousse and red velvet cake with a raspberry center — LOVE.

We’re pretty sure you’ll find something to love here too, and the prices won’t have you hating yourself.

Stage Door Cafe

This is the home of the iconic Disney corn dog and the chimichangas. So, not only do you not have to choose between the two iconic Disney bites, but you also don’t have to traipse across the parks to get them!

Grab one of each and double-fist these Disney snacks like a Disney pro. Because that’s the unofficial way for how to spot a Disney pro — they have a corn dog in one hand and a chimichanga in the other.

Best Table Service

Carnation Cafe

This old-fashioned piece of Americana harkens back to a simpler time, but offers modern versions of cafe classic dishes. It serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner and is easily identifiable by its patio tables organized under striped umbrellas and awnings.

Whether you’re dining on Mickey waffles or fried pickles and braised short ribs, you’ll enjoy this laid-back setting that is simultaneously in the middle of the action.

Cafe Orleans

If you can’t get a reservation at Blue Bayou, but are still craving that classic Monte Cristo, then Cafe Orleans is your spot. This heart of New Orleans Square is serving up Cajun classics like Chicken Gumbo or Pomme Frites.

This is also where you can the refreshing Disneyland Mint Julep and those petit French macarons.

Plaza Inn

The Plaza Inn is a unique dining option in Disneyland in that it is a quick service option at breakfast and a table service option for lunch and dinner. So you can have a completely different experience (and bill) if you eat here for breakfast and later for dinner.

The breakfast options are standard (though that view of Sleeping Beauty Castle isn’t), and for dinner, it’s hard to choose anything but the Fried Chicken, we’re sure other items are perfectly tasty, but that Fried Chicken has our heart.

River Belle Terrace

You’ll know this spot because it’s situated with immaculate views of the Mark Twain Riverboat. With a menu that offers Burnt Ends Grilled Cheese, Loaded Tater Tot Bites, and Fried Chicken, we can’t find a solid reason NOT to eat here.

And when we tell you not to pass on the Warm Pimento Cheese & Biscuits, we hope you take us seriously. This is the perfect spot for a midday break and great views of the Riverboat and people watching.

Blue Bayou

Blue Bayou is not just a classic hit from Linda Ronstadt (look it up, it defined a generation and earned her a spot on the Muppet Show). The restaurant is the definition of ambiance. It is nestled in the depths of New Orleans Square, surrounded by the twinkling fireflies and floating boats of Pirates of the Caribbean.

This restaurant has been a Disneyland hotspot since it opened in 1967. You can find deep south Creole flavors like Chicken Gumbo, that classic Monte Cristo, and a prime cut Filet Mignon.

Disneyland offers so many great snacks and meals, it’s hard to narrow it down to just the top ones, and as the 100th Anniversary celebration continues and new treats are introduced, our list may change.

But stay tuned to AllEars and we’ll keep you posted on all of the best things to do and eat at all of the Disney parks!

