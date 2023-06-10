The best fruit to lose weight and prepare the skin for the sun

Fruit, especially if in season, is a food that is good for your health and figure. Here are the best strains of this period and their benefits

The seasonal fruit it is one of the foods that should never be missing from the table.

** How to get back in shape with seasonal vegetables **

Ensures many nutrients that are good for health and line.

One of the benefits it has is that it helps fight all those risk factors that lead to weight gain, including inflammation and the damage of a wild life.

** 5 seasonal fruits to eat every day to become more beautiful (and healthy) **

It also has a good satiating power useful for counteracting hunger and provides few calories.

It also provides high quantities of water, which help eliminate waste and toxins and promote the metabolic processes that transform food into energy.

The seasonal one has extraordinary potential because it is richer in antioxidants. But which varieties to focus on in this period?

Here is the seasonal fruit to lose weight and prepare your skin and body for the sun

(Continue after the photo)

Apricots, to lose weight and sleep better

Apricots are among the fruits richest in carotenoids, including beta-carotene, the precursor of vitamin A, which is a precious ally for skin health. They also contain tryptophan, an amino acid essential for the production of melatonin, which promotes sleep, which is also essential for keeping fit and not gaining weight.

Peaches, for a detox effect

Peaches provide high quantities of water and mineral salts including magnesium and potassium.

They also have good detoxifying power. They are a fruit rich in polyphenols, antioxidants that contribute to the work of the liver, one of the organs responsible for eliminating toxins and waste substances.

Strawberries, against retention

Strawberries stand out above all for the richness of vitamin C and flavonones, which has an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory action. They then ensure water that facilitates diuresis and fibers.

Blueberries, natural anti-cellulite

Blueberries are very rich in antioxidants, including anthocyanins, pigments responsible for their blue-violet color and quercetin, precious for staying away from swelling and circulation problems and for counteracting inflammatory states, which for example favor cellulite.

Cherries, to counter nervous hunger

Cherries bring a real load of antioxidants and precious minerals to drain excess liquids and promote circulation, including flavonoids, ascorbic acid, magnesium and potassium.

They also contain few calories, only about 50 per 100 grams. They also provide a good amount of fiber, useful for counteracting hunger pangs.

Photo Credits: Unsplash