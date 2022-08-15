In the gym, the world is divided into two: those who take dumbbells and weight lifting seriously and those who go there just to spend some time. The first type certainly includes those who wear gloves for weight lifting and fitness, a fundamental accessory for those who do a real muscle strengthening workout, because they protect the palms, fingers and wrists.

Gym gloves are perfect for those who need to lift heavy weights and undertake intensive workouts. They are made of different materials: leather is by far the most resistant material, but there are also lighter gloves in neoprene or in cotton-polyester blend fabric on the market, which also offer excellent breathability.

It is imperative that the gloves are tear resistant and wear resistant and some possess extra padding on the wrist, made of gel or EVA foam. In this way they promote a good grip on the barbell and other gym equipment, preventing the tools from slipping from the hands, minimizing injuries and injuries. In order for gym gloves to guarantee a good grip they must have a good non-slip surface.

The best gym gloves you can buy on Amazon

1. RDX

The thing that stands out about these gloves is the extreme protection on the wrists. Plus it has good padding that protects your hands during training. It is available on Amazon for € 33.

2. Under Armour

The Under Armor gym gloves have a perforated coating on the palms that allows maximum air circulation even on the hottest days of the year or in case of heavy sweating. The structure is robust and resistant to both tearing and wear. The fit is guaranteed by the presence of easily adjustable elastic cuffs that guarantee support even if you have to lift particularly important weights. On Amazon for € 26.20.

3. Elite Body Squad

Made of lycra and imitation leather, they have good padding on the palms of the hands, with internal seams that do not bother. They can be found on Amazon for € 19.

4. Leone 1947

The gel padding is the feature that catches the eye. Very comfortable, they allow you to always get a stable and secure grip. The fabric is also perforated, ideal in case of intense sweating and intensive training. The closure is Velcro, so that it is possible to adjust and adapt the glove to each wrist. They can be found on Amazon for € 14.90.

5. Tavialo

These gym gloves have a high quality wrist reinforcement, with a full 30cm length making them extraneously safe. Designed to resist wear and abrasion, but also to allow flexibility during exercises. They are found in various colors on Amazon for € 14.99.

6. CP Sport

A multipurpose glove, used for training, fitness, weight lifting and bodybuilding. With an excellent quality / price ratio. They can be found on Amazon for € 9.99.

7. RDX Lycra

RDX gloves are made of Lycra, a material characterized by high elasticity, resulting in resistance to tearing and wear. The handle is rubberized and there is a 3 mm thick pad on the palm. In this way there are no pressure points and you have the possibility to work comfortably and without incurring pain. In addition, the grip is non-slip, to ensure safety during every workout. On Amazon at 15.99 €.

8. Leone 1947

These gym gloves are really stylish, suitable for every possible sporting activity, not only for weight lifting. They are made of leather and have an EVA foam padding, which gives protection to the hands, support during every workout and exercise and excellent grip on tools. Furthermore, with the inserts on the middle and ring fingers, removing the gloves is quick and easy, even in the case of intense sweating. On Amazon for € 21.

9. Adidas essential

These Adidas gym gloves are really very light, comfortable and breathable, to be used in case of intense sweating and on the hottest days. On the palm there is a padding that favors an excellent grip on the tools, so as to avoid injuries of all kinds. They can be found on Amazon for € 144.