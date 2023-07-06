The best healthy snack recipes!

Snacks are part of a relaxing movie night, but constantly munching on a bag of chips isn’t a good idea. How could you make crispy zucchini chips as a healthier chip alternative? How can you prepare the low-calorie snack in the AirFryer or dehydrator so you don’t ruin your diet?

When you get hungry in the afternoon, snacks are real lifesavers. And the Netflix evening on the couch is much more relaxed with something to nibble on. But if you pay attention to your diet and don’t feel like the packaged stuff from the supermarket, then you should always rely on healthier alternatives. So instead of snacking on potato chips, nachos, etc., how about a lower calorie and just as tasty snack? How do zucchini chips get crispy? Can you prepare the snack in the Airfryer or in the dehydrator?

Prepare zucchini chips crispy: The best Airfryer recipe

Popular snacks such as potato chips, chocolate and Co. are real calorie bombs, but contain hardly any healthy nutrients and are therefore not suitable for a healthy and balanced diet. There are now many healthier snack ideas that taste just as good and are easy to prepare. And since a TV evening is only half as nice without snacks, we’ll show you how to prepare crispy zucchini chips in the Airfryer. Plus, the recipe is an easy and delicious way to use up leftover zucchini!

Ingredients

600 grams zucchini 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar 1 tbsp olive oil or cooking spray 1 tsp each garlic powder, paprika powder and salt

preparation

In order to prepare zucchini chips crispy, it is important to cut the vegetables into very thin, even slices. This works best with a mandolin or vegetable peeler. Place zucchini slices in a large bowl and blot away excess moisture with kitchen paper. Then season the zucchini with apple cider vinegar and spices and mix well. Coat the basket of the air fryer with the olive oil or cooking spray and place the courgettes evenly in it. Bake at 200 degrees for 4-5 minutes, turn and bake for another 4-5 minutes until you reach the desired crispiness. Serve with a delicious dip of your choice and voilà – it’s that easy to prepare crispy zucchini chips in the Airfryer!

Prepare crispy zucchini chips in the dehydrator

Food dehydrators are becoming increasingly popular among hobby cooks and are a great kitchen helper for anyone who eats healthily. And yes – you can also prepare crispy zucchini chips in the dehydrator! In contrast to the oven or air fryer, drying in the dehydrator takes several hours and ensures that all the important vitamins and enzymes are preserved.

Ingredients

3 medium zucchini 1 tsp olive oil 1 tsp each dried thyme and sesame seeds salt and pepper to taste

preparation

Thinly slice zucchini and pat dry with paper towels. Mix the zucchini slices with the olive oil and spices in a bowl. Then place zucchini slices next to each other in the dehydrator and dry at 60 degrees for 9-10 hours. And your zucchini chips are ready from the dehydrator!

Low carb zucchini chips with parmesan

If you’re on a low-carb diet, you’re guaranteed to love our recipe for crispy zucchini chips with parmesan! At only 100 calories and 5 grams of net carbs per serving, this is the perfect low-calorie weight loss snack!

Ingredients

4 small zucchini 130 grams Parmesan cheese, grated

preparation

Thinly slice zucchini and pat dry with paper towels. Line a large baking tray with baking paper and preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Alternatively, you can bake the zucchini chips in the Airfryer. Arrange the zucchini on the baking sheet and sprinkle generously with the Parmesan. Bake for about 18-20 minutes until golden brown and enjoy!

Why aren’t my zucchini chips crispy?

Do you know that too – you did your best, but the zucchini chips didn’t get crispy and tasted kind of mushy. To avoid nasty surprises, we have a few preparation tips for you.

Be very sparing with the use of olive oil. If you bake or dry the zucchini chips too short, they may also become mushy. Even if the zucchini slices are too thick, they won’t be as crispy and the preparation time can also vary. All appliances are different, so it’s important to check the zucchini chips from time to time during preparation.

How zucchini chips were right

You already know how to prepare crispy zucchini chips. To ensure that you always have healthy snacks on hand, we will finally tell you how to store the snacks correctly. To avoid getting mushy, allow the zucchini chips to cool completely, then store in an airtight container in a dark place. If they don’t taste so good the next day, you could dry the zucchini chips in the oven for 10 minutes at 100 degrees.

