The best home remedies for the purpose!

How can you get rid of cockroaches using only home remedies? What do cockroaches look like and what attracts them to your home? Here we answer these questions and also give you tips for prevention!

The cockroach problem is not uncommon. They thrive wherever they can, spreading disease and causing unrest in even the thickest of people. Because of this, we bet you will be very happy to learn how to get rid of cockroaches. The good news is that according to pest experts, you can get rid of them using a few natural remedies — many of which can already be found in your pantry. You can find out what these are here!

Recognize cockroaches – what do they look like and what types are there

Identifying cockroaches is not easy, as they are active at night and hide during the day. However, if you have a cockroach infestation, you will likely see them roaming around. Otherwise, you’ll gradually recognize their presence by the tracks they leave behind. However, the sooner you spot the cockroaches, the sooner you can do something about them. The following descriptions will help you with this.

Cockroaches have six legs, two antennae, and a flat, oval body that’s slimy to the touch. Male cockroaches are usually smaller than females. Some also have wings, but most cockroaches that can fly aren’t particularly adept at it. Cockroach eggs are located in ovaries called oothecae. These are usually oval and dark brown in color.

There are several types of cockroaches in Germany, with the German cockroach being the most common, followed by the common cockroach and the American cockroach. Here are their distinctive features:

What does the German cockroach look like?

It has a yellow to light brown body. Its length is 10 to 15 mm (excluding the two antennae on its head). It has wings but cannot fly

What does the common cockroach look like?

It has a dark brown to black body. Its length is 18 to 21 mm (excluding the two antennae on the head). It has wings but cannot fly

What does the American cockroach look like?

It has a reddish-brown body. Its length is 28 to 44 mm (excluding the two antennae on its head). It has wings but cannot fly Its appearance resembles that of a grasshopper

What attracts cockroaches in the apartment?

Regardless of the type of roaches in the home, one thing is certain – you don’t want them there. They can cause allergies, spread diseases and create an unhygienic living environment. Fortunately, the first step in knowing how to control roaches is determining what attracts them to your habitat. Here are some of the most common causes:

Food sources and dirty dishes

Cockroaches are omnivores. They especially like starch, sweets, fatty foods and meat. Cockroaches in the kitchen are most often the result of dirty dishes in the sink with leftover food in them. We therefore advise you never to leave dirty dishes in the sink overnight. They are also attracted to crumbs on the kitchen counter or pet food on the floor.

It’s important to know that they will also eat all sorts of things that we don’t consider food, including soap and toothpaste residue. They also love trash. So take him out regularly and keep all pet waste containers tightly closed.

They are looking for a shelter

If you’re wondering, “Why do I have roaches in my clean house?” it’s because they’re just looking for shelter, especially when the temperature outside is dropping. During the day they hide in dark, quiet rooms where they are safe. You can find them behind picture frames, in carved wood, in damp places (under the sink or behind the toilet bowl), or in the back of electronics.

Schnaben also need water to survive

Of course, cockroaches also need water to survive and will look for it in even the most hygienic homes. Running pipes and faucets are common attractions, as are open showers and pet water bowls.

For the same reason, cockroaches are not uncommon in the garden. They are attracted to stagnant water in bird baths and flower pots, as well as food sources such as birdseed or fruit plants.

Where do the cockroaches come from?

Shelter, food and water attract roaches to your home, but how do they get in? Here are some of their favorite access points:

Cracks and gaps in doors and windows are the primary route for cockroaches to enter your home. That’s why we recommend making sure your doors and windows are well sealed.

Holes in pipes and vents: If you live in an older house with vents that have holes in them or are not sealed well, this is an invitation for roaches to come into the house. Check your vents when replacing or servicing them, and check pipes and ducts for holes or other potential pest entry points.

plants outdoors: Pest control experts recommend removing overhanging foliage to prevent roaches from entering your home.

If you used furniture or bring other objects into your home, first check them for cockroaches.

Drive away cockroaches with home remedies – Here’s how it works with proven methods

How can you get rid of cockroaches the natural way? Here are a few biological methods to try. We guarantee you great results!

Baking soda and sugar are a deadly combination

The mixture of baking soda and sugar is an effective killer of cockroaches and controls their reproduction. Here’s how it works: while sugar acts as a bait for the pests, baking soda produces the gases that kill them.

Simply mix the two components in equal parts and sprinkle around the house and in corners.

Cockroaches repel with sugar and borax

Borax is used in the home for soap or water softeners. But it is also effective against cockroach infestations, as it slowly dries out their exoskeleton, impairs their digestive system and eventually kills them.

Mix borax and sugar in a 3:1 ratio before applying the homemade remedy to areas where you’ve noticed the bugs.

Tip: What is the best way to drive away cockroaches? The most effective solution to destroy cockroaches is boric acid. To prepare the mixture, combine the boric acid with equal parts flour and sugar, forming “dough balls” about 3 cm in diameter. Place the dough balls where you saw the pests. They will feed on them and be killed.

However, make sure that pets and children do not have access to the dough balls!

What else helps against cockroaches – neem oil and powder

Neem oil or powder contains effective ingredients that can repel cockroaches.

If you are using it in oil form, mix a small amount of it with water in a spray bottle and spray the solution on the spots where you have noticed the pests.

If you use neem powder, it is enough to sprinkle it over the cockroach-infested areas at night and repeat the process in the morning.

Bay leaves keep pests away

Do you have cockroaches in a closet? Then this trick will help you get rid of them! Just look for bay leaves among your spices. If there’s one thing cockroaches can’t stand — aside from light — it’s the smell of bay leaves.

So, to be able to repel roaches, just crush up some bay leaves and sprinkle them in the infested cupboards.

Alternatively, you can boil a few leaves and spray the affected corners with the water.

This tactic won’t kill the roaches, but it will keep them away.

Tipp: Catnip works the same as bay leaf. Just spread them where you found the pests.

Mix fabric softener with water

If you’re looking for an alternative to the usual stuff, mix fabric softener with water and keep it in a spray bottle. Whenever you spot a cockroach, spray this mixture directly on it and you’ll see it die. But that might not be the best solution for a massive infestation.

Cockroach Trap – Coffee grounds are the perfect bait

To repel cockroaches with coffee grounds, start by distributing them in small paper cups. Then place these in jars filled with water and position them near where you saw the pests. The aroma of the coffee grounds will lure them into a trap they can’t get out of. The next day, empty the contents of the container and repeat the process if necessary.

Drive away cockroaches with vinegar and pepper

The combination of vinegar and black pepper is something roaches cannot overcome. So, once you’ve discovered their hiding place, just do the following:

Spread vinegar all around (as much as your floor will allow) and sprinkle with pepper.

