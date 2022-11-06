Home Health The best honey 🍯 you can find it for less than 3 euros in a well-known discount chain 🛒 you won’t believe it!
Honey is an extremely beneficial ingredient for our health and in this chain of stores you will find it at a bargain price.

There are about 320 different varieties of honey, which vary in color, smell and taste. It is a very beneficial product and mainly contains sugar, vitamins, minerals, iron, zinc and antioxidants.

In addition to being a natural sweetener, honey is also used as a anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antibacterial agent. It is commonly used orally to treat coughs and to treat burns and wounds.

Who sells the best honey?

Honey has potential health benefits and plays a role in many home remedies and alternative medicine treatments. As mentioned above, honey is important for treating some specific conditions:

  • Cardiovascular diseases. The antioxidants found in honey could be associated with a reduced risk of heart disease.
  • Cough. Some studies suggest that eucalyptus honey and citrus honey may act as a cough suppressant for some people with upper respiratory infections and acute night cough.
  • Gastrointestinal diseases. This ingredient has been shown to help relieve gastrointestinal tract conditions, such as diarrhea associated with gastroenteritis.
  • Neurological diseases. Some studies suggest that honey may offer antidepressant and anxiolytic benefits. In some studies it has been shown to help prevent memory disorders.
  • Wound care. It has been shown to promote wound healing, especially burns.

You have probably noticed that supermarkets offer different types of honey, not to mention the various brands. But have you ever wondered which was the best? Obviously, if you have the opportunity, we recommend that you go to your trusted beekeeper. Otherwise the German magazine Eco-Test has analyzed some brands of honey and decreed the best ever, especially as regards the value for money. One of these honeys is sold in a famous discount store in Italy and at a very good price.

In some products, Eco-Test found pesticide residues harmful to bees in addition to the addition of banned sugar and various impurities. Most of the honeys examined were produced in Germany and obtained an excellent score on this test organic maribel honey sold by Lidl, whose cost in the Bel Paese is around 2.99 euros per pack.

