San Francesco di Nuoro is the best hospital in Sardinia.

At least according to the American magazine Newsweek, which with Statista Inc. presented the “World‘s best hospitals” for the fifth consecutive year, the annual ranking of the best hospitals in the world for 2023, chosen from over 2,300 facilities at 28 stations.

There are 13 Italian hospitals that are included in the ranking of the best 250 in the world, and among these the only Sardinian is precisely the one in Nuoro, with a range of 70.75%.

The characteristics taken into consideration are the level of care, the quality of research and also the ability to attract health professionals. For the first time among the parameters, the existence of structured surveys aimed at patients to verify the effectiveness of treatments and the perception of improvements in quality of life was also taken into consideration.

The other three indicators remained unchanged compared to previous years: the opinion of medical experts and the world of hospital healthcare, the results of patient satisfaction surveys, the degree of achievement of international quality standards (patient safety, hygiene measures and quality of treatments).

The Strategy Directorate of Nuoro Local Health Authority 3 hears the news «with great satisfaction».

“The achievement of results of this level, certified by a third-party body, infuse us with optimism, especially if we consider that one of the indicators of the report – the structure’s attractiveness – belies the negative and catastrophic narrative that was perceived just a year ago, and which, albeit with difficulty, we are leaving behind».

A further incentive, emphasizes the ASL, for all those professionals who want to invest in their professional and human growth in a dynamic, young structure capable of producing excellence.

«We are really proud of this result – confirms Angelo Domenico Palmas, director of Nuorese Hematology – and in particular of being the only Sardinian hospital to enter the national ranking drawn up by Newsweek, and this confirms that the current situation of the San Francesco offers extraordinary prospects for further growth in both clinical and research activities”.

(Unioneonline/L)

