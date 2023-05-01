The best leg exercises for toned legs

We cleaned out our closets, booked our summer vacation and treated ourselves to a new bathing suit. Girls, the most beautiful time of the year is almost here and we are already looking forward to it! Would you like to show off your great body on the beach? We probably don’t have to explain to you that sport and a healthy diet are essential for this. But if you’re new to the world of fitness or just fancy a change, then you’ve come to the right place! With our slim legs training plan, you can get your legs back in top shape in no time! Have we piqued your interest? Then read on and get ready to work up a sweat!

Slim Legs Workout Plan

Our “slim legs training plan” is ideal for getting your legs, thighs and buttocks in shape. However, let’s get one thing straight first – it’s unfortunately impossible to target fat loss in specific areas of the body. No good workout plan consists primarily of leg exercises because we also need to give our bodies enough time to regenerate. A combination of the right exercises for the upper and lower body as well as cardio units is therefore considered optimal and always gives us the best results. Cardio exercises such as jogging, swimming, cycling or Tabata training stimulate fat burning and let the kilos tumble. And that’s exactly why our slim legs training plan consists of 2 strength training and 2 cardio days.

Tag 1

And here comes the first day of training! The “slim legs training plan” is designed so that you can do the exercises in the gym, but also at home with the right equipment.

Sumo squat with weights

The weighted sumo squat is a great exercise for targeting your glutes and inner thighs at the same time. You can use either dumbbells or kettlebells as weights. Do a total of 3 sets of 12-15 repetitions each.

Stand upright with your legs much more than shoulder-width apart and your feet slightly outward.

Hold the dumbbell or kettlebell in front of your body with your hands straight down.

Pull your chest forward, pull your shoulders back and tighten your stomach.

Then squat deeply, leaning your upper body slightly forward.

Slowly return to the starting position until your legs are almost fully extended.

Lunges with jump

Jumping lunges get your heart rate up quite a bit and are therefore a great addition to our slim leg training plan. Start with the classic lunge position and tighten your abs, buttocks and back. Jump off the ground powerfully and switch legs in the air. Then put your legs back on the floor and bend them in one flowing movement. Then jump again and repeat. Do a total of 3 sets of 10-12 repetitions per side. To increase the difficulty, you can do the exercise with dumbbells.

Side lunges with dumbbells

Side lunges work the adductors, the front thighs and the gluteus maximus – perfect for anyone who dreams of slim legs.

Stand upright with your feet hip-width apart and point your toes slightly outward.

Hold a dumbbell in front of your chest and keep your back straight.

Then lunge to the side until your thighs and lower legs form a right angle.

Make sure your knee doesn’t go past your toes.

Push up over the heel of the bent leg and repeat on the side.

Do a total of 12-15 repetitions per leg.

Side leg raises with a fitness band

There are endless variations of side leg raises that you could experiment with, so the “slim leg workout plan” never gets boring. Today we’ll show you how to do side leg raises with a fitness band while lying down.

Lie on the floor on one side of your body.

Extend your lower arm in front of you and prop your upper arm in front of you.

Position the fitness band at the height of the knee joints.

Exhale deeply or straighten up with your top leg, up as far as you can.

Hold for 2-3 seconds and slowly return to the starting position.

Do 3 sets of 20 repetitions per side.

Box Jumps

Stand about half a meter in front of a spring box.

Bend your knees slightly and explosively jump up to land on top of the box. To protect your joints, always land with your knees bent.

Stretch out your legs and come down leg by leg.

Do 3 sets of 12-15 reps.

Tag 3

Days 2 and 4 of our Lean Legs Workout Plan are for cardio of your choice. Here are the exercises for the second strength training session.

Squat with leg raises

Squats with leg raises work the entire lower body at the same time and also target the abdomen.

Stand hip-width apart and begin with a normal squat.

Now slowly get to the starting position and when you reach the top, lift one leg to the side as high as you can.

Now repeat the exercise on the other side.

Do 3 sets of 15-20 repetitions per side.

You can increase the level of difficulty with dumbbells or fitness bands.

leg press

The leg press is essential to any “lean leg workout plan” at the gym! Depending on where you place your feet, different muscles are trained. In the upper area, the rear thighs and buttocks are trained. In the lower area – the front thighs and calves. With the wide leg position, the inner thighs are stressed and with the narrow one – the front of the thighs. Do 3 sets of 12-15 reps.

Sumo deadlift with dumbbells

Sumo deadlifts with dumbbells are very similar to sumo squats and work your thighs, buttocks and legs at the same time.

Stand upright with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart and hold the dumbbells down with your hands straight.

Point your feet slightly outwards and form a slight hollow back.

Bend your legs and stretch your butt back while straightening the dumbbells down.

When your thighs are roughly parallel to the floor, hold the position briefly and slowly return to the starting position.

Do a total of 3 sets of 12 reps.

Side leg raises – lower leg

While this exercise looks easy at first glance, it strengthens the inner leg muscles and after a few repetitions you will start to feel the burn.

Lie on your side on a mat and support your head.

Place the top leg in front of the hip. If you like, you can hold it with your upper hand.

Then lift the lower leg up and down about 20 times and switch sides.

Do a total of 3 sets.

Glute bridge with fitness band

The pelvic raise is a very popular leg exercise and thanks to the many variations it never gets boring. We primarily train the large buttock muscle, the hamstrings and the flat tendon muscle.