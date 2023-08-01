The best medicine ball workout for the whole body

Are you getting bored at the gym and need some variety in your workout routine? How about supplementing your training plan with slam ball exercises? But what exactly is a slam ball and what does a workout with it look like?

In order to stay fit and healthy, it is important to exercise regularly – we all know that. But doing the same exercises over and over again every day quickly becomes boring and our motivation disappears. The selection of fitness equipment that provides variety is now huge. Often underestimated, but a real all-rounder – slam ball exercises are ideal for toning our body and having fun at the same time.

What is a slam ball?

Slam Balls are those little balls that you’ve most likely given a sideways glance at at the gym. And no, the balls are by no means the typical exercise balls we all know. Slam balls are small balls filled with sand on the inside, and the amount of sand ultimately determines the weight class.

The outer skin of the slam balls is usually made of non-slip rubber or leather and is provided with several knobs. Slam comes from English and means something like “to hit”. And that pretty much explains it all – in most slam ball exercises, the ball is slammed into the ground with great force and doesn’t bounce back because of the weight.

What are the benefits of slam ball training?

So that we don’t lose motivation and give up again after a few weeks, it’s important to vary our training routine. To avoid the so-called fitness plateau, fitness experts recommend changing our training schedule every 5 to 6 weeks. And if you also need some variety, slam ball exercises are the perfect way to spice up your routine. The biggest advantage of training with the Slam Ball is that you can do a super effective and sweaty workout with a single device.

Whether burpees, squats, shoulder presses or push-ups – almost every exercise can also be performed with a slam ball and is made even more challenging by the additional weight and the slamming. Depending on the intensity and weight, slam ball exercises boost fat burning and muscle building. Similar to jumping fitness, the slam ball workout is an effective combination of cardio and strength training, making it ideal for those of you who don’t have that much time to exercise.

Who can train with Slam Ball?

And here’s the good news – slam balls come in different weight classes and are therefore suitable for both beginners and professional athletes. The weight you choose depends on your experience, strength level, and goals. If you’re new to the fitness world, start with a 3- to 6-pound slam ball and work your way up. The weight should be challenging enough that you can do the last few reps with your last effort while still being in proper form.

The best slam ball exercises

We have already explained what a slam ball is and who the training method is suitable for. Now it’s time to work up a sweat, because below you’ll find the best slam ball exercises for your next workout. Do as many repetitions as possible of each exercise within 50 seconds, and then rest for 10 seconds before moving on to the next exercise. Once you’ve done all the exercises, rest for 1 minute and repeat 2 more times.

Ball slam exercise

The ball slam is logically the classic among the slam ball exercises and at the same time strengthens the back, core muscles, shoulders and biceps. But you will not only tighten the upper arms – the legs are also of great importance for the correct execution. How to do it right:

Stand upright with your feet shoulder-width apart and place the slam ball on the floor in front of you. Quickly crouch and grab the ball with both hands. Quickly go up and put your hands above your head, then forcefully throw the ball on the floor in front of you and, keeping your back straight, bend your knees to pick it up. Return to the starting position and repeat for 50 seconds. To increase the level of difficulty, you can combine the squat with an explosive jump in the air, and only then throw the ball to the ground.

Squat-Throw

Slam ball exercises are ideal for getting your heart rate up and engaging as many muscle groups as possible at the same time. Squat throws target the shoulders in addition to the butt and legs.

Stand upright with feet shoulder-width apart and place the slam ball on your left shoulder. Tighten your abs and buttocks, keep your back straight and squat down deeply. Slowly walk up and throw the ball backwards. Make a 180-degree jump, crouch, and position the ball on your right shoulder.

Twisted lunges

Twisted lunges are one of those slam ball exercises that may seem easy at first, but after just a few repetitions, your muscles will burn.

Hold the Slam Ball with two hands at chest level and stand up straight. Step back with your right leg until your buttocks are about level with your knee. Keep your back straight and alternately slowly twist your upper body to the right and left. Return to the starting position and repeat the above step with the left leg.

Single leg deadlift with slam ball

In contrast to a classic deadlift with a barbell, the one-legged deadlift trains the muscles on one side. The exercise is also ideal for improving our coordination.

Stand up straight and hold the ball close to your body with your hands outstretched. Inhale deeply, keeping your back straight and floating one leg back in the air with the supporting leg in front and slightly bent. While floating the leg behind you, with your arms almost fully extended, move the ball toward the floor. In the final position, the floating leg is stretched in the air and forms a straight line with the upper body. Gaze forward, extend the supporting leg almost completely and slowly return to the starting position without lowering the leg completely. Repeat for 20 seconds, switching legs.

Triceps Pressdown

To get rid of hamstrings, it’s important to train your triceps regularly. Stand upright and hold the slam ball overhead with your hands outstretched. Keep your back straight, look ahead and slowly lower the ball behind your head. Then bring the ball back over your head and stretch out your hands.

One-arm push-up with slam ball

And here’s an excellent push-up variation to strengthen your upper body and improve your coordination at the same time.

Place one hand on the Slam Ball and get into the classic push-up position. Then do a regular push-up and when you have your arms outstretched, roll the ball to your other hand and do another push-up. Beginners can do the push-up on their knees and slowly work their way up.

Slam Ball Plank

Please don’t hate us! But what would our list of the best slam ball exercises be without at least one plank variation? After all, it has even been scientifically proven that the plank is one of the most effective exercises for high blood pressure.

Place both hands on the slam ball and start in the classic high plank position. Keep your back straight, tighten your stomach and lower your body. Hold the position for 50 seconds.

Slam Ball Sit-ups

And now it’s time to train the abs in isolation. Sit-ups are challenging enough on their own, but add a slam ball and the exercise feels almost impossible.

Lie on your back on a yoga mat with your knees slightly bent and hold the Slam Ball in front of you. Raise your upper body upright and tighten your stomach. Take a deep breath and slowly lower your upper body back onto the yoga mat, keeping your arms slightly bent.

Advanced pelvic raises

Do you want a firm and firm bottom? Then this slam exercise should become an integral part of your training routine.

Lie on a yoga mat with your feet propped up and clamp the Slam Ball between your knees. Extend your arms to your sides, take a deep breath, and lift your buttocks up while also applying pressure to the ball. Slowly lower your buttocks again until they are slightly off the floor and repeat.

Russian Twists

Sit on the floor and lean back with your knees slightly bent. Hold the slam ball at chest height with straight arms and lift your legs in the air. Then pass the ball from the left to the right and back again, never putting it down.

