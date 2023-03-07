When you run, especially in summer, you quickly start to sweat. A cotton shirt in particular can catalyze this process. Special running shirts, also known as functional shirts, should therefore be better suited for sports than a conventional cotton shirt. Functional shirts are made from synthetic fibers that regulate moisture and temperature. In contrast to conventional T-shirts, functional running shirts therefore remain moist and do not stick uncomfortably to the body. The functional shirt absorbs moisture during training, but releases it back into the air, thus ensuring a dry and comfortable running feeling. In addition, the shirt can also have a cooling effect.

Our partner AllesBeste* extensively tested 30 functional shirts for men in practice to find out which models perform best. Various criteria such as material, fit, breathability and wearing comfort were taken into account. We present the four most convincing models in the following table.

The result shows that there are numerous high-quality running shirts for men on the market that are characterized by an optimal material composition, a perfect fit and high breathability. Functional shirts are an excellent choice, especially for runners who value comfort and want to train in any weather.

If you are looking for a new running shirt, you should definitely take a closer look at the test winners and choose a model that best suits your individual needs and requirements. This is the only way to fully enjoy the training and complete it successfully.

